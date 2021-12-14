Friendable's Fan Pass Live Featured by The Los Angeles Tribune in Article Titled, 'Fan Pass Live Is Revolutionizing the Music Industry'

The successful launch of Fan Pass Live is heralded as an immersive experience for artists and fans alike

CAMPBELL, Calif., Dec. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Friendable, Inc. ( FDBL) (the “Company”), a mobile technology and marketing company, is pleased to announce that the Company’s Fan Pass Live artist platform is featured in the Los Angeles Tribune. The Dec. 14, 2021, article delves into the Company’s exciting progress as it continues to make inroads with various press outlets spreading the word about the ways in which Fan Pass is revolutionizing the music industry.

The wide-ranging interview features a question-and-answer format with the Company’s CEO Robert Rositano Jr., who takes readers on a journey of past ventures and various life events with his brother and business partner, Dean Rositano. He shares the brothers’ vision for what is now “Fan Pass Live,” an artist centric platform and suite of services that allow the Company to become a true artist partner.

“We continue to build on each of our successes and learn more every single day from our artists, and that’s what it’s all about. Support is more than something you say, it’s really about what you do. Our team prides itself on being the family all artists need, one in which the relationship goes both ways. It’s not about control, we should succeed together, which is what we are building here with Fan Pass Live. Thank you to the Los Angeles Tribune Editorial Team for sharing our passion and allowing our voice to be heard. Having the opportunity to be published in the Tribune and sharing our past, present and vision for the future is a true honor and a blessing,” Rositano said.

The Los Angeles Tribune article can be viewed by clicking the link below:

Link: https://thelosangelestribune.com/2021/12/14/fan-pass-live-is-revolutionizing-the-music-industry /

To support Fan Pass and our artists:

Download the Fan Pass app on the Apple App Store orthe Google Play Store .

About Friendable Inc.

Friendable Inc. is a mobile technology and marketing company focused on developing and identifying products, services and brand opportunities with mass market potential and scalability.

Friendable published its first mobile application in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store in 2014 in the social networking and dating category. The Friendable app achieved over 1.5 million downloads, top 10 worldwide rankings, and has led to celebrity-related marketing opportunities and various relationships with well-known music artists as well as up-and-coming independent artists.

Friendable has since removed the social dating app from the app stores and has pivoted its business focus to Fan Pass, its livestream artist platform. Launched July 24, 2020, the Fan Pass livestream platform has proven invaluable for artists and fans alike as performances shifted from the stage to the screen.

Friendable was founded by brothers Robert A. Rositano Jr. and Dean Rositano, who have more than 27 years of experience working together on technology-related ventures.

For more information, visit www.Friendable.com or www.FanPassLive.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

