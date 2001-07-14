Citi Launches New Report on Global Supply Chain Disruptions

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Growth Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Citi Launches New Report on Global Supply Chain Disruptions

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
4 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Citi has today launched its latest Global Perspectives & Solutions (Citi GPS) report titled: Global Supply Chains: The Complicated Road Back to “Normal.”

The report details the challenges that have emerged for supply chains as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and highlights the hardest hit sectors and what their road to recovery looks like.

The report identifies a number of macroeconomic factors that came into play during the pandemic to disrupt supply chains including supply-chain management practices, shifts in consumption towards goods, monetary and fiscal stimulus by the public sector spurring aggregate demand, the emergence of the Delta variant, and commodity shocks that have amplified other supply-side pressures. It also acknowledges the speed at which these disruptions have cascaded around the world.

Nathan Sheets, Citi’s Global Chief Economist, commented: “The pandemic brought a sustained substitution in consumer spending towards goods. Coupled with the sizable macroeconomic stimulus, this has driven the demand for goods well above supply in many sectors. The recovery from the pandemic, as well as the actions taken to support the economy, have created a situation where the demand for goods has run well ahead of their supply. The resulting supply-side disruptions are, at least in part, the result of firms desperately trying to catch up.”

The report goes on to say that supply-chain pressures are at a point where they have stopped getting worse; however, there is currently no sign of any substantial improvements. It argues that the global inventory system was not designed to absorb the highly uneven stops and starts in demand and production that the pandemic has caused, and notes that the ongoing global vaccination campaign is a critical contributor to an eventual easing of supply-chain pressures.

Shahmir Khaliq, Global Head of Citi’s Treasury and Trade Solutions, commented: “The supply chain disruptions globally are the byproduct of multiple events including national lockdowns, port congestion, and labor and energy shortages, layered on top of rising geopolitical tensions. As different parts of the world reopen their borders, lift restrictions, and resume manufacturing operations, we see an imbalance of supply and demand in the market. Suppliers and sellers are struggling to keep up with the demand from reopened economies.”

The report advises that corporates will need to review their supply chains based on lessons learned from the pandemic. Doing this will likely lead to a further embrace of digitization and electronic tracking of inventories and logistics, greater emphasis on long-term alliances and partnerships with suppliers, inventory management strategies that shift towards holding larger inventory buffers, simplifying supply chains and bringing them closer to home, as well as a reduction in global integration, as nations try to protect their national economies from the next shock.

Shahmir Khaliq continues: “Even before the pandemic, we had witnessed a major acceleration in the adoption of technology, including digitization, data analysis, and tools like application programming interfaces (APIs). COVID-19 has emphasized the benefits of this adoption on many levels. Citi has continued to push innovation, investing in digital solutions to enhance the client onboarding and implementation experience, develop new self-service capabilities, and leverage data to empower clients.”

The digital copy of the report is available here

-ENDS-

About Citi

Citi, the leading global bank, has approximately 200 million customer accounts and does business in more than 160 countries and jurisdictions. Citi provides consumers, corporations, governments and institutions with a broad range of financial products and services, including consumer banking and credit, corporate and investment banking, securities brokerage, transaction services, and wealth management.

Additional information may be found at www.citigroup.com | Twitter: @Citi | YouTube: www.youtube.com%2Fciti | Blog: blog.citigroup.com | Facebook: www.facebook.com%2Fciti | LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com%2Fcompany%2Fciti

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20211215005402r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211215005402/en/

NaN / 5 ( votes) 0

Please Login to leave a comment