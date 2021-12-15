Logo
Take a tour of Santa's North Pole home on Zillow

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Just now
Article's Main Image

Visit the Clauses' remote property and take a virtual 3D tour of its elf village by visiting Santa's home details page on Zillow

PR Newswire

SEATTLE, Dec. 15, 2021

SEATTLE, Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Santa Claus' home and state-of-the-art toy workshop at the North Pole is now worth an estimated $1,031,401, according to Zillow. The pandemic led to skyrocketing home values across the country, and Santa's home is no exception, gaining 19 percent in value since the last holiday season.

Zillow.jpg

The pandemic upended the housing market and changed the way we live. From how we work to our hobbies, life is different — including Santa's. Santa and Mrs. Claus' home is the ultimate Zen retreat, where they've been getting in shape, baking delicious goodies for the elves, and enjoying their time at home playing games and staying healthy.

Santa's remote log cabin sits on 25 acres and has some unique features that pandemic-era home buyers will find appealing, including a floor-to-ceiling river rock fireplace, a hot cocoa tap and a gourmet oven with 12 different cookie settings.

This year, the Clauses updated their home photos, and it looks like they have a few new additions to their home, including a stationary bike and a recently adopted pup. Our hints here can help you spot all 11!

"Families who may not feel comfortable meeting Santa in person this year can still capture the holiday spirit by virtually touring his home," says Zillow home trends expert Amanda Pendleton. "Spotting this year's pandemic-era additions, like the Clauses' newly adopted pet and a pair of red sweatpants, provides for a fun challenge for returning tour takers. Visitors can also unwrap an immersive 3D home tour of Santa's elf village, powered by the same technology that makes it easier to virtually tour for-sale homes and rentals on Zillow."

Santa and Mrs. Claus first claimed their home on Zillow in 2016, giving people around the world a glimpse into their enchanted lives. Zillow calculated a special Zestimate for Santa's one-of-a-kind property using comparable homes in remote locations1 and applying a Santa premium2. The home has never been sold and is not on the market.

To see Santa's home, visit zillow.com/house/santas-house.

Zillow predicts that Santa's home will appreciate nearly 14 percent over the next year, right in line with forecasted home value appreciation across the United States as a whole.

About Zillow Group
Zillow Group Inc. (NASDAQ: Z and ZG) is reimagining real estate to make it easier to unlock life's next chapter.

As the most visited real estate website in the United States, Zillow® and its affiliates offer customers an on-demand experience for selling, buying, renting or financing with transparency and nearly seamless end-to-end service. Zillow Home Loans™, our affiliate lender, provides our customers with an easy option to get pre-approved and secure financing for their next home purchase. In September 2020, Zillow launched Zillow Homes, Inc., a licensed brokerage entity, to streamline Zillow Offers transactions.

Zillow Group's affiliates and subsidiaries include Zillow®, Zillow Offers®, Zillow Premier Agent®, Zillow Home Loans™, Zillow Closing Services™, Zillow Homes Inc., Trulia®, Out East®, ShowingTime®, Bridge Interactive®, dotloop®, StreetEasy® and HotPads®. Zillow Home Loans LLC is an Equal Housing Lender, NMLS #10287 (www.nmlsconsumeraccess.org).

1 Zillow looked at remote locations on the coast of Alaska, as close to the North Pole as possible.
2 According to a FiveThirtyEight® survey, 78% of respondents cited Christmas as one of their favorite holidays. Given that popularity, Zillow increased the preliminary Zestimate value, which was determined by analyzing comparable homes in remote locations, by 78%, which is what Zillow deemed the "Santa premium."

favicon.png?sn=SF07980&sd=2021-12-15 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/take-a-tour-of-santas-north-pole-home-on-zillow-301445005.html

SOURCE Zillow

rt.gif?NewsItemId=SF07980&Transmission_Id=202112150700PR_NEWS_USPR_____SF07980&DateId=20211215
