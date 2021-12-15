Logo
Cannabis Suisse Corp. to Proceed with the Development of the IT Product "Cannabis Life"

Author's Avatar
ACCESSWIRE
1 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

DIETIKON, SWITZERLAND / ACCESSWIRE / December 15, 2021 / Cannabis Suisse Corp. (OTC PINK:CSUI), registered in Nevada, announced their development plans of a new cannabis IT product "Cannabis Life" in October of this year. The Company is actively implementing the project.

The cannabis industry is rapidly becoming a highly regulated market. As a result, accelerated changes generate increasing interest in the cannabis industry. The Company aims to become a leading provider in the industry. Our goal is to provide access to content that will help to get information, learn and make the right decisions, says Alain Parrik, COO of the Company.

To achieve these goals, the team has already developed a project plan and started designing the application interface. Design is essential for the project since the platform should be informative and user-friendly. It is important to establish the relation between the design elements to see the effectiveness of the application. Visual design shapes the aesthetics of the application's perception. Based on the user's daily interaction with the app, the app design should be pleasant and effective.

The first release of the application will include a section with news resources on cannabis. In addition, users will receive a news feed from various news sources with daily updates. Cannabis Suisse Corp. pays particular attention to creating a source base so that users receive authentic content and quality news. The application may also interest cannabis business owners, as they need to obtain up-to-date information as soon as possible.

Cannabis Life is the best innovative solution with artificial intelligence for those, who are interested in the cannabis industry and want as much information as possible.

ABOUT CANNABIS SUISSE CORP.

Cannabis Suisse Corp. is a public US Company incorporated in Nevada. The Company operates in the field of distribution of recreational cannabis products and CBD oils. Cannabis Suisse Corp. currently sells via a distribution network of retailers and online shops, under the retail brand Swiss4Life. Swiss4Life products are made of USA hemp only and contain no THC, GMO or Gluten. They have not been evaluated by the FDA and are not designated for medical use. However, all the products available are manufactured by FDA Registered Entities and tested by independent third- party laboratories. Cannabis Suisse Corp's products are laboratory tested to ensure the end-users have access to a standardized, safe, and consistent product. Cannabis Suisse Corp. has initiated development of a new IT product called Cannabis Life. It is a mobile application based on an AI- chatbot that will have access to the most up-to-date information and find out data about companies and brands that sell seeds, cannabis types, etc.

FORWARD-LOOKING DISCLAIMER

This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements and information, as defined within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and is subject to the Safe Harbor created by those sections. This material contains statements about expected future events and/or financial results that are forward-looking in nature and subject to risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements by definition involve risks, uncertainties, and other factors, which may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of Cannabis Suisse Corp. to be materially different from the statements made herein.

CONTACT:
Alain Parrik
Cannabis Suisse Corp.
+41445865314
[email protected]

SOURCE: Cannabis Suisse Corp.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/677641/Cannabis-Suisse-Corp-to-Proceed-with-the-Development-of-the-IT-Product-Cannabis-Life

img.ashx?id=677641

