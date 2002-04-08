electroCore, Inc. Announces The Launch of a New Online Shop in the United Kingdom

ROCKAWAY, NJ, Dec. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- electroCore, Inc. (the “Company”), ( ECOR), a commercial-stage bioelectronic medicine company, today announced the launch of an e-commerce shop for patients residing in the United Kingdom. The site, which can be found at www.gammacore.co.uk, requires patients to complete a healthcare questionnaire in order to purchase a gammaCore Sapphire™, non-invasive vagus nerve stimulator (nVNS) device online.

The first product launched on the platform is designed to treat menstrual migraine, supporting the 60% of women who report migraine symptoms associated with their menstrual cycle. This platform will allow patients to experience a fully virtual experience by completing an online clinical assessment, having product delivered to their door, and being trained via video calls with a member of the UK customer service team.

“We want to make gammaCore more accessible to patients looking to better manage their primary headache conditions. With an estimated 70% of migraineurs being female, the specificity of menstrual migraine is a natural starting point in a new chapter for our business within the online market. We have created a simple assessment process with full clinician oversight offering ongoing customer care as required,” stated Karly Hoggard, Director of Global Commercial Development at electroCore. “Many women suffering from migraine symptoms each month expect to live with such symptoms, impacting daily life, work, family and social commitments. We are excited to offer a clinically proven option women looking for solutions to treat their primary headaches, and through this platform we hope to empower people to take ownership of their conditions and regain control.”

About electroCore, Inc.

electroCore, Inc. is a commercial stage bioelectronic medicine company dedicated to improving patient outcomes through its non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation therapy platform, initially focused on the treatment of multiple conditions in neurology. The company's current indications are the preventive treatment of cluster headache and migraine, the acute treatment of migraine and episodic cluster headache, the acute and preventive treatment of migraines in adolescents, and paroxysmal hemicrania and hemicrania continua in adults.

For more information, visit www.electrocore.com.

About gammaCoreTM

gammaCoreTM (nVNS) is the first non-invasive, hand-held medical therapy applied at the neck as an adjunctive therapy to treat migraine and cluster headache through the utilization of a mild electrical stimulation to the vagus nerve that passes through the skin. Designed as a portable, easy-to-use technology, gammaCore can be self-administered by patients, as needed, without the potential side effects associated with commonly prescribed drugs. When placed on a patient’s neck over the vagus nerve, gammaCore stimulates the nerve’s afferent fibers, which may lead to a reduction of pain in patients.

gammaCore (nVNS) is FDA cleared in the United States for adjunctive use for the preventive treatment of cluster headache in adult patients, the acute treatment of pain associated with episodic cluster headache in adult patients, and the acute and preventive treatment of migraine in adolescent (ages 12 and older) and adult patients. gammaCore is CE-marked in the European Union for the acute and/or prophylactic treatment of primary headache (Migraine, Cluster Headache, Trigeminal Autonomic Cephalalgias and Hemicrania Continua) and Medication Overuse Headache in adults.

gammaCore is contraindicated for patients if they:

Have an active implantable medical device, such as a pacemaker, hearing aid implant, or any implanted electronic device

Have a metallic device, such as a stent, bone plate, or bone screw, implanted at or near the neck

Are using another device at the same time (e.g., TENS Unit, muscle stimulator) or any portable electronic device (e.g., mobile phone)

Safety and efficacy of gammaCore have not been evaluated in the following patients:

Adolescent patients with congenital cardiac issues

Patients diagnosed with narrowing of the arteries (carotid atherosclerosis)

Patients who have had surgery to cut the vagus nerve in the neck (cervical vagotomy)

Pediatric patients (less than 12 years)

Pregnant women

Patients with clinically significant hypertension, hypotension, bradycardia, or tachycardia

Please refer to the gammaCore Instructions for Use for all of the important warnings and precautions before using or prescribing this product.

For more information, please visit www.gammacore.co.uk.

