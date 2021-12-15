9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. Awards Unrestricted Educational Grant Funding to Carol Rees Parrish, M.S., RDN, for Short Bowel Syndrome Education

RALEIGH, NC / ACCESSWIRE / December 15, 2021 / 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR) (the "Company"), a clinical-stage company pioneering novel treatments for people with rare or debilitating digestive diseases by studying unique GI biology, today announced the company has awarded an unrestricted educational grant to Carol Rees Parrish, M.S., RDN, a GI Nutrition Support Specialist to support a new educational website: SBSCurbside. The educational service will allow Carol, who has longstanding expertise in caring for patients with short bowel syndrome (SBS), to provide clinicians help and education when caring for their SBS patients.

SBS is a gastrointestinal condition characterized by severe malabsorption of nutrients and fluid due to of removal of a significant portion of the small intestine. The disease is associated with debilitating, chronic diarrhea because of malabsorption, resulting in malnutrition, dehydration, electrolyte disturbances, a greatly reduced quality of life and enormous health care costs. Managing patients with SBS is very challenging and requires an understanding of gastrointestinal anatomy and physiology, nutrition, renal function and can be quite demanding of physicians.

"There is a disparity of care in the treatment of SBS patients across the U.S., and that inequality needs to be eliminated," said Carol Rees Parrish, M.S., RDN. "Due to SBS's low incidence, many clinicians find themselves suddenly caring for an SBS patient and are unfamiliar with the complexity of care that an SBS patient requires. Consistent delivery of SBS diet education, increased consideration of patients' hydration needs to protect renal function and determining the appropriate drug and dose to use, all remain areas in need of attention among clinicians who find themselves overseeing the care of SBS patients. I hope to leverage my 30 years of clinical experience caring for these patients as a registered dietitian to provide counsel to physicians in need and improve the quality of care that SBS patients can receive."

Through the SBSCurbside educational program, clinicians will have a secure, HIPAA-compliant online communication portal through which they will be able to send questions to Carol regarding their SBS patients. Carol will review patient cases to ensure optimum care to improve quality of life, but at no point will there be contact with patients. Clinicians targeted include gastroenterologists, surgeons, or any other physician or licensed independent practitioner and registered dietitians, overseeing the care of an adult SBS patient. There will be no cost associated with the program.

Patrick H. Griffin, M.D., chief medical officer of 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. added, "We believe there is a strong need for increased education around short bowel syndrome and we're excited to work with Carol and support her as she provides her expertise to clinicians treating SBS patients. As we continue to advance our drug candidate for SBS through clinical development, it is our hope to improve the quality of life of patients living with this debilitating disease, and additionally, ensure that the physicians managing these patients are well equipped with the knowledge to provide the best care possible."

For access to the program, clinicians may visit SBSCurbside.org once the site has launched in early January 2022.

About 9 Meters Biopharma

9 Meters Biopharma is a clinical-stage company pioneering novel treatments for people with rare digestive diseases, GI conditions with unmet needs, and debilitating disorders in which the biology of the gut is a contributing factor. The Company is advancing vurolenatide, a proprietary Phase 2 long-acting GLP-1 agonist, for short bowel syndrome (SBS); larazotide, a Phase 3 tight junction regulator in non-responsive celiac disease; and several near clinical-stage assets.

For more information, please visit www.9meters.com or follow 9 Meters on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements based upon the Company's current expectations. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements that express our intentions, beliefs, expectations, strategies, predictions, anticipated milestones and any other statements relating to our future activities or other future events or conditions. These statements are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about our business based, in part, on assumptions made by management. Actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of various risks and uncertainties, which include, without limitation: reliance on research and development partners; uncertainties associated with the clinical development and regulatory approval of product candidates; uncertainties in obtaining successful clinical results for product candidates and unexpected costs that may result therefrom; risks related to the failure to realize any value from product candidates and preclinical programs being developed and anticipated to be developed in light of inherent risks and difficulties involved in successfully bringing product candidates to market; the impact of COVID-19 on our operations, enrollment in and timing of clinical trials; risks related to the inability of the Company to obtain sufficient additional capital to continue to advance these product candidates and its preclinical programs; reliance on collaborators; and risks associated with acquiring and developing additional compounds. These and other risks and uncertainties are more fully described in periodic filings with the SEC, including the factors described in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2021, and in other filings that the Company has made and future filings the Company will make with the SEC. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are made only as of the date hereof or as of the dates indicated in the forward-looking statements. The Company expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in its expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statements are based.

