Rapid Dose Therapeutics Strengthens Leadership Team with Addition of Rodney Butt & Appoints New Advisory Board Member

Rapid Dose Therapeutics Corp. (“RDT” or the “Company”) (CSE: DOSE), a Canadian biotechnology company revolutionizing drug delivery through innovation, is pleased to announce a significant addition to the Company’s leadership team with the appointment of Rodney Butt as the lead consultant overseeing the development of the Company’s COVID-19 vaccine delivery platform. Initial results demonstrate viability and stability of both protein-based and mRNA-based vaccine candidates when incorporated into the oral dispersible film.

Mr. Butt brings a wealth of expertise to RDT with more than 30 years prescription drug development experience. Mr. Butt has been involved in all aspects of pharmaceutical drug development, clinical trial design, as well as optimizing organizational design. Previously, Mr. Butt has held many important roles, including President of Adiga Life Sciences, a joint venture between McMaster University and Circassia (UK), Business Unit Manager for AAIPharma, a US based CRO and Director of Research for Boehringer Ingelheim where he managed a 50-member team actively engaged in all aspects of clinical research activities. In addition, Mr. Butt was a member of the Germany-based Clinical Expert Group responsible for managing cardiovascular drug development. Mr. Butt is a frequent speaker at pharma Industry events and is a lecturer in drug development at the University of Guelph. Mr. Butt completed his MSc in Clinical Trial Methodology at McMaster University and his MBA at Queen’s University.

“We are thrilled that Mr. Butt has chosen the commercialization of the RDT COVID-19 vaccine delivery candidate as the next major project that he will undertake, adding to his vast expertise bringing novel products to market,” said Mark Upsdell, CEO, Rapid Dose Therapeutics. “His extensive relationships within the pharmaceutical sector along with his expertise with clinical trial management gives us tremendous confidence that Mr. Butt is the ideal addition to our leadership team.”

Rapid Dose Therapeutics would also like to confirm their commitment to bringing scientifically sound and medically relevant products to the market with the appointment Dr. Richard Tytus to the Company’s Advisory Board. Dr. Tytus will be responsible for supporting RDT’s leadership with strategic counsel and will facilitate introductions to relevant partners that will enhance commercialization of the RDT COVID-19 vaccine delivery system.

Dr. Tytus is an Associate Clinical Professor in the Department of Family Medicine at McMaster University and co-founder of Banty, a virtual medical video platform. He has a proven track record working with innovative approaches that enhance a patient’s interaction with health care providers.Dr. Tytus is the Chair for District Four of the Ontario Medical Association (OMA) and an active member of the National Virtual Care Task Force. Previously, he served on the Board for the OMA, is Past-Chair of OntarioMD, and Past President of the Hamilton Academy of Medicine. Dr Tytus is a well-respected member of the medical community a leader in medical education.

“The addition of Dr. Tytus to our Advisory Board opens many doors for us with pharmaceutical companies and medical professionals, institutions and investors, all critical to the successful commercialization of our game changing COVID-19 vaccine delivery platform,” added Mr. Upsdell. “Dr. Tytus will be instrumental in helping to introduce our breakthrough technology and support the implementation of our strategic alliances needed to bring this product to fruition.”

In addition, the Company is announcing the granting of incentive stock options to Mr. Butt and Dr. Tytus to purchase, in total, 500,000 common shares at an exercise price of $.58 per share. The options vest equally every six months over a two-year period and expire on December 14, 2026.

About Rapid Dose Therapeutics Corp.

Rapid Dose Therapeutics is a Canadian biotechnology company revolutionizing drug delivery through innovation. The Company’s flagship product QuickStrip™ is a thin, orally dissolvable film, that can be infused with an infinite list of active ingredients (nutraceuticals, pharmaceuticals, vaccines, cannabis) that are delivered quickly into the bloodstream resulting in rapid onset of the active ingredient.

