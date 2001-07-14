PAR Technology Expands Management Team

ParTech%2C+Inc.+%28PAR%29, a global restaurant technology company building a unified commerce platform for restaurants, today announced it has added Marcus Wasdin as General Manager of its Data Central solution. ParTech, Inc. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of PAR Technology Corporation (NYSE: PAR).

Data Central is PAR’s premier back-office software application and was acquired by PAR in 2019 in their purchase of AccSys, LLC, (f/k/a AccSys, Inc. and otherwise known as Restaurant Magic), to become its flagship data management platform. Data Central is a key component to PAR’s unified commerce cloud platform for enterprise and multi-concept restaurants.

“We are gratified that we are in a position to attract some of the top talent in the industry to PAR. Marcus brings outstanding leadership and domain expertise that will be foundational as PAR grows its operation and software platform for enterprise restaurants,” said Savneet Singh, CEO & President of PAR. “Executive appointments like Marcus put the framework in place to ensure that as we scale in size, PAR will seamlessly meet the demands for its high performance unified commerce platform and our customers.”

Mr. Wasdin has an impressive track record of building high-performance technical teams that deliver consistent results. Prior to PAR, he was CIO for the Atlanta Hawks of the National Basketball Association (NBA), where he was responsible for technology strategy and execution for the Hawks, including overseeing a multimillion-dollar technology upgrade for State Farm Arena in Atlanta. He also served as CIO for Church’s Chicken where he was a key contributor to business vision and strategy. While at Church’s Mr. Wasdin defined and executed a multi-year technology roadmap covering all aspects of restaurant tech for the brand. Mr. Wasdin has also held several key high-level positions with various technology companies throughout his career.

Mr. Wasdin graduated with honors from Georgia State University earning a BBA in Computer Information Systems.

“PAR’s significant growth and impact on the restaurant industry illustrates how the company is primed for expansion and well positioned to attract new restaurant customers, engage in new alliances, and enhance its current unified commerce cloud platform,” noted Wasdin. “The company is well positioned to capitalize on the growing demand for a NextGen solution, and I look forward to collaborating with the team, our clients and prospective customers as we define the future of unified commerce.”

ABOUT PAR TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION

For more than 40 years, PAR’s (NYSE Symbol: PAR) cutting-edge products and services have helped bold and passionate restaurant brands build lasting guest relationships. We are the partner enterprise restaurants rely on when they need to serve amazing moments from open to close, during the most hectic rush hours, and when the world forces them to adapt and overcome. More than 100,000 restaurants in more than 110 countries use PAR’s restaurant hardware, software, drive-thru, and back-office solutions. With the recent acquisition of leading loyalty solutions provider Punchh Inc., PAR has become a Unified Commerce Cloud Platform for Enterprise Restaurants. To learn more, visit www.partech.com or connect with us on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

