PAR Technology Expands Management Team

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Growth Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

PAR Technology Expands Management Team

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Just now
Article's Main Image

ParTech%2C+Inc.+%28PAR%29, a global restaurant technology company building a unified commerce platform for restaurants, today announced it has added Marcus Wasdin as General Manager of its Data Central solution. ParTech, Inc. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of PAR Technology Corporation (NYSE: PAR).

Data Central is PAR’s premier back-office software application and was acquired by PAR in 2019 in their purchase of AccSys, LLC, (f/k/a AccSys, Inc. and otherwise known as Restaurant Magic), to become its flagship data management platform. Data Central is a key component to PAR’s unified commerce cloud platform for enterprise and multi-concept restaurants.

“We are gratified that we are in a position to attract some of the top talent in the industry to PAR. Marcus brings outstanding leadership and domain expertise that will be foundational as PAR grows its operation and software platform for enterprise restaurants,” said Savneet Singh, CEO & President of PAR. “Executive appointments like Marcus put the framework in place to ensure that as we scale in size, PAR will seamlessly meet the demands for its high performance unified commerce platform and our customers.”

Mr. Wasdin has an impressive track record of building high-performance technical teams that deliver consistent results. Prior to PAR, he was CIO for the Atlanta Hawks of the National Basketball Association (NBA), where he was responsible for technology strategy and execution for the Hawks, including overseeing a multimillion-dollar technology upgrade for State Farm Arena in Atlanta. He also served as CIO for Church’s Chicken where he was a key contributor to business vision and strategy. While at Church’s Mr. Wasdin defined and executed a multi-year technology roadmap covering all aspects of restaurant tech for the brand. Mr. Wasdin has also held several key high-level positions with various technology companies throughout his career.

Mr. Wasdin graduated with honors from Georgia State University earning a BBA in Computer Information Systems.

“PAR’s significant growth and impact on the restaurant industry illustrates how the company is primed for expansion and well positioned to attract new restaurant customers, engage in new alliances, and enhance its current unified commerce cloud platform,” noted Wasdin. “The company is well positioned to capitalize on the growing demand for a NextGen solution, and I look forward to collaborating with the team, our clients and prospective customers as we define the future of unified commerce.”

ABOUT PAR TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION

For more than 40 years, PAR’s (NYSE Symbol: PAR) cutting-edge products and services have helped bold and passionate restaurant brands build lasting guest relationships. We are the partner enterprise restaurants rely on when they need to serve amazing moments from open to close, during the most hectic rush hours, and when the world forces them to adapt and overcome. More than 100,000 restaurants in more than 110 countries use PAR’s restaurant hardware, software, drive-thru, and back-office solutions. With the recent acquisition of leading loyalty solutions provider Punchh Inc., PAR has become a Unified Commerce Cloud Platform for Enterprise Restaurants. To learn more, visit www.partech.com or connect with us on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20211215005223r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211215005223/en/

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment