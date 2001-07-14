Logo
DocGo Launches Tuition-Free Training Programs for Clinicians, EMS Workers and Other Healthcare Professionals

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Just now
Article's Main Image

DocGo, a leading provider of last-mile mobile health services and integrated medical mobility solutions (Nasdaq: DCGO), today announced the launch of DocGo Academy and DocGo EMS Academy, two full-service programs dedicated to recruiting and training clinicians, EMS workers and other healthcare professionals. Combining classroom education with practical hands-on learning, the programs are designed to help existing healthcare professionals advance their careers and provide aspiring entry-level workers with the opportunity to enter the healthcare industry. DocGo Academy focuses on uptraining clinicians, while DocGo EMS Academy is tailored to EMS workers, from EMTs to paramedics.

Rolling out during a nationwide shortage of healthcare workers, DocGo Academy and DocGo EMS Academy aim to open doors for professionals at every level. The comprehensive training programs are available in select states, with plans for national expansion in the coming months. Tuition is free for students who continue their employment with DocGo.

“It’s our responsibility to help train the next generation of healthcare workers,” said Anthony Capone, president of DocGo. “Whether it’s someone interested in becoming an entry-level EMT or a long-time clinician who wants to expand a skillset, we recognize that equipping healthcare workers with the right training, tools and resources improves their professional experiences and enhances overall patient care. For less financially able applicants, we’re offering them entry to a meaningful career without any cost barrier.”

DocGo is redefining on-demand access to healthcare, leveraging its AI-powered proprietary technology and expert healthcare professionals. The company delivers Mobile Health services at scale for hospital networks, governmental entities, and enterprise customers to provide high-quality, highly affordable care to patients when and where they need it most.

About DocGo
DocGo is a leading provider of last-mile mobile care services and integrated medical mobility solutions. DocGo is disrupting the traditional four-wall healthcare system by providing care at the scale of humanity. DocGo's innovative technology and dedicated field staff of certified health professionals elevate the quality of patient care and drive business efficiencies for facilities, hospital networks, and health insurance providers. With Mobile Health, DocGo empowers the full promise and potential of telehealth by facilitating healthcare treatment, in tandem with a remote physician, in the comfort of a patient's home or workplace. Together with DocGo's integrated Ambulnz medical transport services, DocGo is bridging the gap between physical and virtual care. For more information, please visit www.docgo.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This announcement contains forward-looking statements (including within the meaning of Section 21E of the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and Section 27A of the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended) concerning DocGo. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements that address our expected future business and financial performance and statements about (i) our plans, objectives and intentions with respect to future operations, services and products, (ii) our competitive position and opportunities, and (iii) other statements identified by words such as "may", "will", "expect", "intend", "plan", "potential", "believe", "seek", "could", "estimate", "judgment", "targeting", "should", "anticipate", "predict" "project", "aim", "goal", “outlook”, “guidance”, and similar words, phrases or expressions. These forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and beliefs, as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, management, and current market trends and conditions. Forward-looking statements inherently involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control, and which may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in our forward-looking statements. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on such statements. Particular uncertainties that could materially affect current or future results include possible accounting adjustments made in the process of finalizing reported financial results; any risks associated with global economic conditions and concerns; the effects of global outbreaks of pandemics or contagious diseases or fear of such outbreaks, such as the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic; competitive pressures; pricing declines; rates of growth in our target markets; our ability to improve gross margins; cost-containment measures; legislative and regulatory actions; the impact of legal proceedings and compliance risks; the impact on our business and reputation in the event of information technology system failures, network disruptions, cyber-attacks, or losses or unauthorized access to, or release of, confidential information; and the ability of the company to comply with laws and regulations regarding data privacy and protection. We undertake no intent or obligation to publicly update or revise any of these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20211215005158r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211215005158/en/

