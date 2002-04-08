Logo
Parker McCollum CurrencyWorks MusicFX Inaugural NFT Goes On Sale

Author's Avatar
GuruFocusNews
5 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Los Angeles CA, Dec. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CurrencyWorks Inc. (“CurrencyWorks” or the “Company”), (CSE: CWRK and CWRK), an award-winning, full-service blockchain platform provider, today announced that its NFT platform, MusicFX, is set to release its first product.

The Gold Chain Cowboy Black Card: Signature Edition is one of the world’s first fan club NFT and has been created as part of MusicFX’s partnership with platinum-selling country artist Parker McCollum.

Thousands of Parker’s fans have already signed up for priority access to his digital NFT fan club community. The Signature Edition memberships will go on sale at 12 pm PST today (December 15, 2021).

The Gold Chain Cowboy Club Black Card: Signature Edition members will receive the following benefits:

Individually signed and numbered digital membership NFT

  • 12-month membership to the Gold Chain Cowboy Club
  • Access to private jam sessions
  • VIP access to future events
  • Secret Airdrops into their Parker McCollum MusicFX Collection
  • Opportunities for meet & greet passes when attending select Parker McCollum concerts & events.

In addition, all those who become members will be automatically entered into the Gold Chain Cowboy Club contest, which will offer several exclusive prizes that have been personally selected by Parker McCollum.

For more information on The Gold Chain Cowboy Black Card, or to purchase a membership, please click here.

“We’ve received a phenomenal response to MusicFX’s launch,” said Cameron Chell, co-head of Music FX, and Executive Chairman of CurrencyWorks. “I’m incredibly excited for today’s Black Card launch, this NFT is set to make history in the music industry. We’re now ready to show artists that, through MusicFX, they can engage with their fan base in ways they never thought possible.”

For more information on MusicFX, please visit www.musicfx.io.

To sign-up to the MusicFX newsletter, please click here.

About CurrencyWorks

CurrencyWorks Inc. (CSE: CWRK and CWRK) is an award-winning, publicly-traded company that builds and operates a full service blockchain platform.

For more information on CurrencyWorks, please visit us at www.currencyworks.io. For additional investor info visit www.currencyworks.io or www.sedar.com and www.sec.gov searching CWRK.

Media Contact:
Arian Hopkins
[email protected]

Company Contact:
Bruce Elliott, President
Phone: 424-570-9446
[email protected]

About Crown & Ace

Crown & Ace is a family of entertainment entrepreneurs who have come together to restore values, relationships, trust, and stability within the multifaceted entertainment world.

The company is a joint venture between The Festival Company and Periscope Music Group which was founded in 2021 by Billie-Jo Aasen and Jake Crownover, two highly respected and incredibly experienced veterans of the entertainment industry who have worked with some of the biggest global talents to take to the stage.

Crown & Ace’s core business covers a multitude of services ranging from talent buying and venue booking to festival and marquee event creation/execution, to NFTs, to creating unique bonds and partnerships between brands and key personalities. We welcome our clients and our partners into our family and as a family, we all rise together and stay together.

For more information on Crown & Ace please visit www.crownandace.com

About MusicFX

MusicFX sets the stage for new innovations in artist and fan engagement. Using the blockchain, artists are empowered to leverage their brand while bringing fans closer than ever before to the music and the people behind the mic.

MusicFX NFTs provide the backstage pass, the ultimate connection between fan and artist, with exclusive VIP events and experiences, priority tickets, merchandise, and more.

For more, visit www.musicfx.io.

Media Contact:
Richard Hilton
[email protected]

About Parker McCollum:

Singer/songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Parker McCollum released his major-label debut last fall. His Hollywood Gold EP was met with widespread critical acclaim, and it became the top-selling debut country EP of 2020. McCollum earned his first-ever No. 1 hit with his Platinum-selling debut single, “Pretty Heart,” and his follow up single, “To Be Loved By You,” is now playing on country radio. “To Be Loved By You” is the newest release of McCollum’s debut album Gold Chain Cowboy. In November of 2021, McCollum made his late-night TV debut performing on Jimmy Kimmel Live.
McCollum has been named an ‘Artist to Watch’ by Rolling Stone, Billboard, SiriusXM, CMT, RIAA, and more with American Songwriter noting, “The Texas native teeters on the edge of next-level superstardom.” A dedicated road warrior, McCollum already sells out venues across the country including record-breaking crowds in Austin (7500+), Lubbock (7700+), Jackson, MS (5000+), Kearney, NE (3000+), Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium, and three nights at Fort Worth’s iconic Billy Bob’s Texas. McCollum recently earned his first ACM nomination for New Male Artist of the Year and he made his debut playing the famed Grand Ole Opry in Feb 2021.

For more information, visit ParkerMcCollum.com.

Media Contact:
Marcel Pariseau
[email protected]

Taylor Bailey
[email protected]

Cindy Finke
[email protected]

