Docebo Recognized as Market Leader by Enterprise Customers and Top Analysts in Learning Industry

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
5 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ%3A+DCBO%3B+TSX%3A+DCBO) (“Docebo” or the “Company”), a leading artificial intelligence (AI)-powered learning suite provider, today announced that they ranked number one on G2 Crowd’s Enterprise Grid® Report for Corporate Learning Management Systems, Winter 2022, as well as number one for Enterprise Grid® Report for Customer Education, Winter 2022 and number one for their Grid® Report for Healthcare Learning Management Systems (LMS), Winter 2022.

Each quarter, G2, the world's leading business software review platform, recognizes top-rated solutions in the industry - chosen by actual customers - who took the time to leave a positive review. Docebo is proud to achieve a best-in-class ranking thanks to the success and happiness of its customers.

This announcement comes on the heels of winning nine coveted Brandon Hall Group Excellence in Technology awards for their Learning Suite of products, including six gold medals, in the Learning and Development and Future of Work categories. Docebo%26rsquo%3Bs%3Cb%3E+%3C%2Fb%3Eawards+were+announced+on+December+9%2C+2021.

The Brandon Hall Group Excellence in Technology Awards recognize the best organizations that have successfully deployed strategies, processes, and tools to achieve measurable results.

“Technology has never been more critical for success in human capital management than it is today. We were thrilled to see many new innovations in all areas, but especially related to the future of work,” said Brandon Hall Group Chief Operating Officer and awards program head Rachel Cooke. “Thanks to the many innovations from our Excellence in Technology winners, organizations have many compelling options as they make important decisions on how to leverage technology to drive their people strategies.”

“We have received a total of 64 awards from Brandon Hall Group over the years, and every time it feels like the first one,” said Alessio Artuffo, Docebo’s President and Chief Revenue Officer. “There is a lot of innovation and hard work behind these awards, for our customers, and by our employees. Being awarded by Brandon Hall Group, the longest-standing and most prestigious awards program in our industry, is a great honor and testimony to our leadership in the market. We dedicate this award to those who have made it possible.”

This recognition from industry analysts and enterprise companies positions Docebo firmly as a leader in the learning and development market and is driven by a new suite of products released in 2021 that allows users to create, manage and deliver learning content and measure and analyze the impact of their programs on key business outcomes.

About+Docebo

Docebo is redefining the way enterprises leverage technology to create and manage content, deliver training, and understand the business impact of their learning experiences. With Docebo’s multi-product learning suite, enterprises around the world are equipped to tackle any learning challenge and create a true learning culture within their organization.

Learn why our customers love Docebo by visiting ourcustomer+stories+page.

About G2

G2, the world’s leading business solution review platform, leverages over 790,000 user reviews to drive better purchasing decisions. Business professionals, buyers, investors, and analysts use the site to compare and select the best software and services based on peer reviews and synthesized social data. More than three million people visit G2’s site to gain unique insights every month.

Learn more about what users have to say on G2 Crowd’s Docebo+review+page.

About Brandon Hall Group

Brandon Hall Group operates the largest and longest-running awards program in Human Capital Management. As an independent HCM research and analyst firm, they conduct studies in Learning and Development, Talent Management, Leadership Development, Diversity, Equity & Inclusion, Talent Acquisition, and HR/Workforce Management. These benchmark studies help organizations by providing strategic insights for executives and practitioners responsible for growth and business results.

Coupling the research studies with the best practice from the awards, Brandon Hall Group has helped more than 10,000 clients globally and more than 28 years of delivering world-class research and advisory. At the core of our offerings is a membership program that combines research, benchmarking, and unlimited access to data and analysts. Membership enables executives and practitioners to make the right decisions about people, processes, and systems, coalesced with analyst advisory services which aim to put the research into action in a way that is practical and efficient.

Brandon Hall Group has also launched professional certifications for business and human capital management professionals to upskill themselves and gain credentials for career advancement. (www.brandonhall.com).

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20211215005294r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211215005294/en/

