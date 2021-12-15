PRIMECorp Selects Axon Evidence to Connect All Police Services Across British Columbia

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Growth Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

PRIMECorp Selects Axon Evidence to Connect All Police Services Across British Columbia

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
4 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PRIMECorp partnership with Axon is the largest Axon Evidence software only deal

PR Newswire

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Dec. 15, 2021

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Axon (Nasdaq: AXON), the global leader in connected public safety technologies, and its subsidiary, Axon Public Safety Canada, Inc., today announced PRIMECorp, will be deploying Axon's digital evidence management solution, Axon Evidence, to all supported police services in British Columbia. This groundbreaking modernization initiative will connect British Columbia justice sector partners and stakeholders, including the police and crown attorneys.

axon_logo.jpg

Axon Evidence is a cloud-based digital evidence platform that allows agencies and investigators to store, manage, transfer and share digital evidence across all public safety agencies.

"Our goal was to evaluate the market for a partner that can help bring the benefits of modernizing our digital evidence management from collection, storing and sharing with our justice partners, so we can be more effective while maintaining the highest level of security to safeguard policing data. After an extensive evaluation that spanned two-years, involving a formal procurement process that included an operational pilot with multiple agencies, PRIMECorp is confident in Axon Evidence as a common platform amongst the BC Police Agencies now and into the future," says Wayne Plamondon, PRIMECorp, Chief Operating Officer.

As custodian of public safety information and data contained within British Columbia's Police Records Information Management Environment (PRIME), PRIME-BC is the only multi-jurisdictional police records management and computer-aided dispatch system covering an entire province in Canada. With this deployment, Axon Evidence will be utilized by the police services across British Columbia.

"This investment will help drive forward ongoing efforts to modernize British Columbia's criminal justice system by transforming the way digital evidence is managed by police and shared to their justice partners," says Vishal Dhir, Managing Director for Axon Canada and Latin America. "We're excited to be partnering with PRIMECorp on such a critical project for police services in the province. Axon Evidence is a proven solution that can help first responders and public safety officials streamline evidence management and support timely submission to the courts. This reduces costs and helps allocate resources to better serve their community."

About PRIME-BC
PRIME-BC (Police Records Information Management Environment) is the information management system police across British Columbia use to access data and other critical information that helps them prevent and solve crime. It is the only multi-jurisdictional police records management and computer-aided dispatch system covering an entire province in Canada and has been described as unique, leading edge and a model for sharing police information in North America. PRIME-BC facilitates the sharing of information between agencies and real-time access to the vital data that supports frontline policing, criminal investigations and crime analysis. The PRIME-BC system supports 13 independent and provincial police agencies and 135 RCMP detachments in British Columbia. More than 9,500 police officers interact with PRIME-BC.

PRIMECorp is the organization that manages PRIME-BC by providing operational and technical support for the system.

About Axon Public Safety Canada

Axon is a network of devices, apps, and people that help law enforcement and public safety personnel become smarter and safer. With a mission of protecting life, our technologies give customers the confidence, focus and time they need to keep their communities safe. Our products impact every aspect of a public safety officer's day-to-day experience.

We work hard for those who put themselves in harm's way for all of us. To date, more than 258,000 lives and countless dollars have been saved with the Axon network of devices, apps and people. Learn more at https://ca.axon.com or by calling (800) 978-2737. Axon is a global company with headquarters in Scottsdale, Ariz. and global software engineering hub in Seattle, Wash., as well as additional offices in Toronto, Canada, Australia, Finland, Vietnam, the UK and the Netherlands.

Facebook is a trademark of Facebook, Inc. Twitter is a trademark of Twitter, Inc. Axon, Axon Evidence and the Delta Logo are trademarks of Axon Enterprise, Inc., some of which are registered in Canada and other countries. For more information, visit https://www.axon.com/legal. All rights reserved.

Follow Axon here:

Note to Investors

Please visit http://investor.axon.com, https://www.axon.com/press, www.twitter.com/axon_us and https://www.facebook.com/Axon.ProtectLife/ where Axon discloses information about the company, its financial information and its business.

Media Contact:
Corinne Clark
Public Relations Manager
[email protected]

favicon.png?sn=LA07960&sd=2021-12-15 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/primecorp-selects-axon-evidence-to-connect-all-police-services-across-british-columbia-301445084.html

SOURCE Axon

rt.gif?NewsItemId=LA07960&Transmission_Id=202112150730PR_NEWS_USPR_____LA07960&DateId=20211215
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment