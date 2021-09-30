NEUBERGER BERMAN HIGH YIELD STRATEGIES FUND ANNOUNCES RETIREMENTS OF CO-PORTFOLIO MANAGERS RUSS COVODE AND DANIEL DOYLE

PR Newswire

NEW YORK, Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSE American: NHS) (the "Fund") announced today that Russ Covode and Daniel Doyle each plan to retire from the asset management business on or about June 30, 2022 and will cease their portfolio management responsibilities at that time.

Current Co-Portfolio Managers Joseph Lind and Christopher Kocinski, with an average of 19 years of industry experience, will continue to manage the Fund following the retirements of Russ Covode and Daniel Doyle. In addition, effective immediately, Christopher Kocinski will join Joseph Lind as Co-Head of U.S. High Yield at Neuberger Berman. Steve Ruh and Rachel Young, Managing Directors and Co-Directors of Non-Investment Grade Credit Research, who lead a team of 25 research analysts with an average of 13 years of industry experience, will continue to support them. Christopher Miller, Managing Director, will continue to serve as the Director of Capital Markets for the team.

All of those individuals contribute to Neuberger Berman's broader Non-Investment Grade Credit team of portfolio managers, research analysts, portfolio specialists and traders. Other senior leaders on the team include Managing Directors and Portfolio Managers Joe Lynch, Steve Casey, Pim van Schie and Simon Matthews. The team-based approach to portfolio management positions the Non-Investment Grade team to deliver the same continuity of investment process and risk management that has distinguished it for the past two decades.

Neuberger Berman, founded in 1939, is a private, independent, employee-owned investment manager. The firm manages a range of strategies—including equity, fixed income, quantitative and multi-asset class, private equity, real estate and hedge funds—on behalf of institutions, advisors and individual investors globally. With offices in 25 countries, Neuberger Berman's diverse team has over 2,400 professionals. For seven consecutive years, the company has been named first or second in Pensions & Investments Best Places to Work in Money Management survey (among those with 1,000 employees or more). In 2020, the PRI named Neuberger Berman a Leader, a designation awarded to fewer than 1% of investment firms for excellence in Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) practices. The PRI also awarded Neuberger Berman an A+ in every eligible category for our approach to ESG integration across asset classes. The firm manages $437 billion in client assets as of September 30, 2021. For more information, please visit our website at www.nb.com.

