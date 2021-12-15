Logo
CLEAR Brings Expedited Security Screening to Columbus Amid Spike in Holiday Travel

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
4 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

CLEAR's 40th Airport Launch Brings Approximately 50 New Jobs to Columbus During Airport's Busiest Travel Days Since Start of Pandemic

PR Newswire

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Dec. 15, 2021

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, CLEAR (NYSE: YOU) announced our trusted and secure identity technology and expedited lanes are now available at John Glenn Columbus International Airport (CMH), building on the company's presence in the Midwest and across Ohio's three largest metropolitan areas. Beginning today, CLEAR will have three expedited security lanes at CMH, ensuring full coverage at each of the airport's three concourses. Additionally, CLEAR is already available in eight of CMH's top 10 domestic destination airports, allowing travelers to enjoy our fast, predictable experience on both ends of their journey.

CLEAR_Logo.jpg

Today's announcement will mean the creation of approximately 50 new jobs and an overall economic impact of upwards of $2 million for Franklin County and the Columbus Regional Airport Authority.

Members are able to use CLEAR's network of dedicated lanes to verify their identity simply by using their eyes, replacing the need to take out your wallet and driver's license. After verification, a CLEAR Ambassador escorts members through the dedicated lane and directly to TSA physical security.

"With CMH at its busiest since the start of the pandemic, we continue finding innovative ways to make the airport experience as seamless as possible," said Columbus Regional Airport Authority President and CEO Joseph R. Nardone. "We're thrilled to partner with CLEAR to offer travelers an elevated customer experience at all three of CMH's concourses."

With today's opening, CLEAR is now available in 40 airports nationwide. This launch follows a year of continued growth for CLEAR, having previously opened in Oakland International Airport, Sacramento International Airport, and Palm Beach International Airport, and expanded into new terminals at Newark International Airport, Boston Logan International Airport, and Los Angeles International Airport.

"John Glenn Columbus International Airport is CLEAR's fourth airport opening this year and 40th nationwide, marking an exciting milestone for the company as travel begins to increase to pre-pandemic levels," said CLEAR CEO Caryn Seidman-Becker. "CLEAR is delighted to offer Columbus passengers a faster, safer way through airport security as people travel to see their loved ones this busy holiday season."

CLEAR Plus is an opt-in membership that costs just $15 a month billed annually with discounts available for Delta Air Lines, United Airlines and American Express members. Additionally, family members can be added to an existing CLEAR Plus account for just $60 per adult per year.

About CLEAR

With CLEAR, you are always you. CLEAR's mission is to enable frictionless and safe journeys using your identity. With more than 8 million members and 100+ partners across North America, CLEAR's identity platform connects you to the cards in your wallet - transforming the way you live, work and travel. Trust and privacy are the foundation of CLEAR. We have a commitment to members being in control of their own information and never sell member data. CLEAR is at the highest level of security by U.S. government regulators and is also certified as Qualified Anti-Terrorism Technology under the SAFETY Act.

www.clearme.com

About CRAA

The Columbus Regional Airport Authority connects Ohio with the world by managing and operating passenger-focused John Glenn Columbus International Airport (CMH), cargo-focused Rickenbacker International Airport (LCK), and general aviation airport Bolton Field (TZR). CMH has been named one of the best airports for passenger experience, earning the 2020 Airport Service Quality (ASQ) award for North America. CMH is the first Columbus facility and one of the only airports in the world to achieve GBAC STAR accreditation, the cleaning industry's gold standard for outbreak prevention, response and recovery. To discover how CRAA is helping travelers safely return to flying amid the COVID-19 pandemic, visit FlyColumbus.com/beyondready. Follow us on Facebook (CMH), Instagram (CMH), Twitter (CMH), Twitter (LCK), LinkedIn (CRAA) and LinkedIn (LCK).

favicon.png?sn=NY08506&sd=2021-12-15 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/clear-brings-expedited-security-screening-to-columbus-amid-spike-in-holiday-travel-301445222.html

SOURCE CLEAR

rt.gif?NewsItemId=NY08506&Transmission_Id=202112150800PR_NEWS_USPR_____NY08506&DateId=20211215
