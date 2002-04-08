Sportradar Appoints Rima Hyder Head of Investor Relations

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Growth Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Sportradar Appoints Rima Hyder Head of Investor Relations

Author's Avatar
GuruFocusNews
1 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

NEW YORK, Dec. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sportradar ( SRAD), the leading global sports technology company creating immersive experiences for sports fans and bettors, today announced the appointment of Rima Hyder as Senior Vice President, Head of Investor Relations. Her experience and network in the investment community will enable Sportradar to deepen relationships and better inform investors during a critical juncture in the company’s growth. Based in the U.S., she will report to Chief Financial Officer, Alex Gersh.

Hyder brings nearly 20 years of experience in finance, communications and investor relations to the role and joins Sportradar after most recently serving as SVP of Investor & Media Relations at FactSet, a global provider of integrated financial information. Earlier in her career, Hyder led investor relations for companies such as Houghton Mifflin Harcourt, completing their 2013 IPO, and Energy Future Holdings, where she led investor communications for the company’s ~$40 billion debt program. Hyder began her finance career at Exelon Corporation, a Fortune 100 company.

Sportradar Group CFO Alex Gersh said: “We welcome Rima to Sportradar and are eager to tap into her wealth of experience leading investor relations for some of the largest and most successful organizations, especially as we enter our next phase of growth as a public company. Rima is a highly valuable addition to our team as we strive to achieve our ambitious goals.”

Sportradar Head of Investor Relations Rima Hyder said: “As the leading data and technology company in sports, Sportradar sits in a compelling position, during a time of change and rapid growth in the industry. I’m thrilled to join Sportradar and communicate its growth story to investors.”

About Sportradar
Sportradar is the leading global sports technology company creating immersive experiences for sports fans and bettors. Established in 2001, the company is well-positioned at the intersection of the sports, media and betting industries, providing sports federations, news media, consumer platforms and sports betting operators with a range of solutions to help grow their business. Sportradar employs more than 2,300 full time employees across 19 countries around the world. It is our commitment to excellent service, quality and reliability that makes us the trusted partner of more than 1,600 customers in over 120 countries and an official partner of the NBA, NHL, MLB, NASCAR, UEFA, FIFA, ICC, and ITF. We cover more than 750,000 events annually across 83 sports. With deep industry relationships, Sportradar is not just redefining the sports fan experience; it also safeguards the sports themselves through its Integrity Services division and advocacy for an integrity-driven environment for all involved. 
www.sportradar.com

Source: Sportradar Group AG 

Press Contact: 
Sportradar
Sandra Lee
[email protected]

Investor Relations Contacts:
Sportradar
Rima Hyder
[email protected]

Ankit Hira or Ed Yuen
Solebury Trout for Sportradar
[email protected]

ti?nf=ODQxMTc1MiM0NjEzNTU1IzIyMTEwODM=
Sportradar-AG.png
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment