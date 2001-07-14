Cross-Border Conflict: U.S. Small Businesses Face Expansion Hurdles Due to International Banking Complexities

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Growth Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Cross-Border Conflict: U.S. Small Businesses Face Expansion Hurdles Due to International Banking Complexities

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
10 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

A new study released today by Wise (LSE: WISE) found that nearly a third (34%) of U.S. small and medium sized businesses (SMBs) are currently operating internationally, but broken payments and banking technology remain a barrier to international ambitions.

The study, which polled more than 4,800 SMBs across the world, found the most common reasons U.S. SMBs that are currently or intending to operate abroad seek to expand internationally are to reach new customers (55%), to improve long term growth prospects (33%) and to source new suppliers/resources (24%). The results are a strong indication of opportunities for SMBs to grow and expand their business by tapping into international markets.

However, while U.S. SMBs see significant opportunities in expanding globally, nearly half (49%) have felt discouraged or even prevented from expanding internationally. Among factors discouraging or preventing these U.S. SMBs, the cost and complexity of international payments ranked highest (45%), well ahead of cultural barriers (30%), supply chain and logistics (29%) and lack of capital/resources (27%).

“Today’s digital tools and marketplaces have created more opportunities for small businesses to operate globally, yet many are held back from ever doing so by a series of disconnected domestic banking systems that present significant barriers when operating internationally,” says Lindsey Grossman, Director of Product, North America at Wise. “Making international payments fast, simple and transparent will go a long way toward helping small businesses fully reach their business goals.”

A concerning finding from this survey is that even those already operating abroad are facing international banking woes. Eight in ten (79%) of U.S. SMBs already operating abroad, known as micro-multinationals, say it’s harder to operate abroad today compared to five years ago, particularly due to international banking (40%) including managing multiple currencies, bank accounts and costs.

Even more alarming, less than half (47%) found it easy to understand the cost of sending money abroad, and only 12% were able to correctly identify the costs involved in cross-border payments– not realizing that most providers charge both an upfront fee and a fee to the mid-market rate.

Wise, the global technology company building the best way to move money around the world, provides SMBs an alternative to traditional providers. Businesses can send money abroad for a small, up-front transparent cost, with no fee hidden in the exchange rate with 40% of transfers moving instantly. Business-friendly features include the option to obtain local account details in 10 currencies, which allows businesses to get paid and pay others like a local, all without ever stepping foot into a foreign bank.

“As a small business owner doing business internationally, living and working like a local is something I’ve done for eight years, but making payments has often proved to be a challenge,” said Jessica Watson, CEO and creative director of Points+North+Studio, a design studio based in Baltimore, Maryland. “Wise has been instrumental in helping us work with new talent and clients across the world. Unlike traditional banks, with Wise we are able to receive local bank details in Europe and have been able to efficiently manage money across borders without losing money to costly fees.”

Additional findings from U.S. SMBs already doing business internationally (micro-multinationals) include:

  • The Pandemic’s Global Impact: 46% of micro-multinationals have delayed or canceled international expansion plans. Nearly one in three (32%) found it more challenging to attract new customers.
  • Digital Tools To The Rescue: 75% of micro-multinationals say that technology has helped their business during the COVID-19 pandemic, so much so that 24% were able to reach new customers, and 31% were able to offer new services and products digitally.
  • Banks and “old world” payments dominate: 70% of U.S. micro-multinationals rely on bank transfers or card payments when sending or receiving international payments yet, only 1-in-10 (12%) believe that they are getting bang for their buck from their banks.

To download the full report and learn more about how big banks block small businesses’ international ambitions, visit https%3A%2F%2Fwise.com%2Fp%2Fmsmb-survey.

About the research:
The research took place online between the 16th August - 21st September 2021. The sample comprises 4,835 global senior decision makers in private sector micro, small and medium-sized (SMB) businesses across the world, of which 502 were in the United States. Micro-multinationals in this study have been classified as SMBs that are currently operating abroad. The research was commissioned by Wise and independently conducted by YouGov.

About Wise:
Wise is a global technology company, building the best way to move money around the world. With the Wise account, people and businesses can hold more than 50 currencies, move money between countries and spend money abroad. Large companies and banks use Wise technology too; an entirely new cross-border payments network that will one day power money without borders for everyone, everywhere. However you use the platform, Wise is on a mission to make your life easier and save you money.

Co-founded by Kristo Käärmann and Taavet Hinrikus, Wise launched in 2011 under its original name TransferWise. It is one of the world’s fastest growing, profitable tech companies and is listed on the London Stock Exchange under the ticker, WISE.

11 million people and businesses use Wise, which processes over £6 billion in cross-border transactions every month, saving customers over £1 billion a year.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20211215005254r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211215005254/en/

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment