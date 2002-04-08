Trupanion Publishes Second Annual Corporate Social Responsibility Report

SEATTLE, Dec. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trupanion, Inc. ( TRUP), the leader in medical insurance for pets, announced today that the Company has published its second annual corporate social responsibility report. The report is now available on Trupanion’s Investor Relations website here.



About Trupanion

Trupanion is a leader in medical insurance for cats and dogs throughout the United States, Canada and Australia with over 600,000 pets enrolled. For over two decades, Trupanion has given pet owners peace of mind so they can focus on their pet's recovery, not financial stress. Trupanion is committed to providing pet owners with the highest value in pet medical insurance with unlimited payouts for the life of their pets. With its proprietary software, Trupanion is the only provider with the technology to pay veterinarians directly in minutes at the time of checkout. Trupanion is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol "TRUP". The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA. Trupanion policies are issued, in the United States, by its wholly-owned insurance entity American Pet Insurance Company and, in Canada, by Omega General Insurance Company. Trupanion Australia is a partnership between Trupanion and Hollard Insurance Company. For more information, please trupanion.com.

