AerSale Reminds Investors of Cashless Redemption of Public Warrants

AerSale Corporation (Nasdaq: ASLE) (“AerSale” or the “Company”) today announced that as of December 14, 2021, approximately 13.5 million of the total approximately 17.25 million outstanding public warrants (“Public Warrants”) to purchase shares of AerSale’s common stock (the “Common Stock”) that were issued under the Warrant Agreement, dated as of February 6, 2019 (the “Warrant Agreement”), by and between the Company (f/k/a Monocle Acquisition Corporation), and Continental Stock Transfer & Trust Company, as warrant agent (the “Warrant Agent”), had been exercised since the Company’s announcement on November 29, 2021 of the cashless redemption of the Public Warrants.

The Public Warrants were originally issued in connection with the Company’s initial public offering in February 2019 (the “IPO”). As previously announced on November 29, 2021, the Company provided notice to the holders of Public Warrants that such Public Warrants will be redeemed on December 29, 2021 (the “Redemption Date”) for a Redemption Price of $0.01 per Public Warrant, in accordance with their terms. Holders of the Public Warrants have until 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time on December 29, 2021 to exercise their Public Warrants, which may be done only on a cashless basis. Warrants to purchase Common Stock that were issued under the Warrant Agreement in a private placement simultaneously with the IPO are not subject to this redemption.

As a courtesy, AerSale would like to remind any remaining holders of Public Warrants that if any of the remaining approximately 3.75 million Public Warrants are not exercised prior to 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time on December 29, 2021, such unexercised Public Warrants will be delisted, void and no longer exercisable, and the holders will have no rights with respect to those Public Warrants, except to receive the Redemption Price of $0.01 per Public Warrant. The Public Warrants will cease trading on Nasdaq at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time on the Redemption Date.

If you hold Public Warrants, you may need to take action before December 29, 2021. Please see our warrant+redemption+FAQ+document for further information.

None of AerSale, its board of directors, officers or employees has made or is making any representation or recommendation to any holder of the Public Warrants as to whether to exercise or refrain from exercising any Public Warrants.

The shares of common stock underlying the Public Warrants have been registered by the Company under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and are covered by a registration statement filed on Form S-1, as amended, with, and declared effective by, the Securities and Exchange Commission (Registration No. 333-252703). Exercise of Public Warrants should be directed through the broker of the warrant holder. In addition to the broker, questions may also be directed to Morrow Sodali at (800) 662-5200 (for individuals) / (203) 658-9400 (for banks and brokerages) or at [email protected]. Or contact Continental Stock Transfer & Trust Company, One State Street, 30th Floor, New York, New York 10004, Attention: Compliance Department, Telephone Number (212) 509-4000.

Additional information can be found on AerSale’s Investor Relations website: https%3A%2F%2Fir.aersale.com%2F

