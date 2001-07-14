Herbalife Nutrition Earns "Most Honored Company" Title from 2022 Institutional Investor All-America Executive Team Rankings and Clinches First-Place Across All Seven Categories

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Growth Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Herbalife Nutrition Earns "Most Honored Company" Title from 2022 Institutional Investor All-America Executive Team Rankings and Clinches First-Place Across All Seven Categories

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Just now
Article's Main Image

Herbalife Nutrition, a premier global nutrition company, today announced it has been named the “Most Honored Company” in the 2022 Institutional Investor All-America Executive Team Rankings in the mid-cap food retailers sector. Herbalife Nutrition was one of only 12 companies in the mid-cap sector that achieved first place across every category. In the 2022 All-America Executive Team Survey, 1,384 individuals were nominated across 44 sectors, across 559 mid-cap companies. The company clinched first-place in the combined rankings across seven categories including Best CEO, Best CFO, Best Investor Relations Program, Best Investor/Analyst Event, Best ESG, Best Crisis Communications Amid Covid-19 and Best Investor Relations Professional.

“Taking first place across all the categories is an absolute honor and testament to our company’s commitment to our investors, talented workforce and customers,” said John Agwunobi, Chairman and CEO of Herbalife Nutrition.

2022 Institutional Investor All-America Executive Team Rankings
Best CEO: John Agwunobi
Best CFO: Alex Amezquita
Best IR Program: Herbalife Nutrition
Best Investor/Analyst Event: Herbalife Nutrition
Best ESG: Herbalife Nutrition
Best Crisis Communications Amid Covid-19: Herbalife Nutrition
Best Investor Relations Professional: Eric Monroe, Senior Director of Investor Relations

Institutional Investor is the gold standard for benchmark research and rankings for all sides of the investment community. The Executive Team surveys are an independent platform for investment and sell-side professionals to evaluate credibility, communication, financial stewardship and capital allocation of corporate leadership, as well as Investor Relations effectiveness across multiple activities. A total of 3,452 buy-side analysts, asset managers, and sell-side researchers voted in this year’s survey, nominating a total of 1,384 companies and 3,650 individuals with the goal to gauge the quality of U.S. investor relations programs.

About Herbalife Nutrition Ltd.
Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE: HLF) is a global company that has been changing people's lives with great nutrition products and a business opportunity for its independent distributors since 1980. The Company offers high-quality, science-backed products, sold in more than 90 markets around the world by entrepreneurial distributors who provide one-on-one coaching and a supportive community that inspires their customers to embrace a healthier, more active lifestyle. Through the Company’s global campaign to eradicate hunger, Herbalife Nutrition is committed to bringing nutrition and education to communities around the world.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20211215005239r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211215005239/en/

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment