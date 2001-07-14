Herbalife Nutrition Earns "Most Honored Company" Title from 2022 Institutional Investor All-America Executive Team Rankings and Clinches First-Place Across All Seven Categories

Herbalife Nutrition, a premier global nutrition company, today announced it has been named the “Most Honored Company” in the 2022 Institutional Investor All-America Executive Team Rankings in the mid-cap food retailers sector. Herbalife Nutrition was one of only 12 companies in the mid-cap sector that achieved first place across every category. In the 2022 All-America Executive Team Survey, 1,384 individuals were nominated across 44 sectors, across 559 mid-cap companies. The company clinched first-place in the combined rankings across seven categories including Best CEO, Best CFO, Best Investor Relations Program, Best Investor/Analyst Event, Best ESG, Best Crisis Communications Amid Covid-19 and Best Investor Relations Professional.

“Taking first place across all the categories is an absolute honor and testament to our company’s commitment to our investors, talented workforce and customers,” said John Agwunobi, Chairman and CEO of Herbalife Nutrition.

2022 Institutional Investor All-America Executive Team Rankings

Best CEO: John Agwunobi

Best CFO: Alex Amezquita

Best IR Program: Herbalife Nutrition

Best Investor/Analyst Event: Herbalife Nutrition

Best ESG: Herbalife Nutrition

Best Crisis Communications Amid Covid-19: Herbalife Nutrition

Best Investor Relations Professional: Eric Monroe, Senior Director of Investor Relations

Institutional Investor is the gold standard for benchmark research and rankings for all sides of the investment community. The Executive Team surveys are an independent platform for investment and sell-side professionals to evaluate credibility, communication, financial stewardship and capital allocation of corporate leadership, as well as Investor Relations effectiveness across multiple activities. A total of 3,452 buy-side analysts, asset managers, and sell-side researchers voted in this year’s survey, nominating a total of 1,384 companies and 3,650 individuals with the goal to gauge the quality of U.S. investor relations programs.

About Herbalife Nutrition Ltd.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE: HLF) is a global company that has been changing people's lives with great nutrition products and a business opportunity for its independent distributors since 1980. The Company offers high-quality, science-backed products, sold in more than 90 markets around the world by entrepreneurial distributors who provide one-on-one coaching and a supportive community that inspires their customers to embrace a healthier, more active lifestyle. Through the Company’s global campaign to eradicate hunger, Herbalife Nutrition is committed to bringing nutrition and education to communities around the world.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211215005239/en/