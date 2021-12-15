SPX FLOW Celebrates the 75th Anniversary of its Assen Manufacturing Facility in the Netherlands

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Growth Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

SPX FLOW Celebrates the 75th Anniversary of its Assen Manufacturing Facility in the Netherlands

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
5 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Assen has been a leader in safety, productivity, customer satisfaction; a growing focus has been connecting offshore wind farms to onshore grids

PR Newswire

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Dec. 15, 2021

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE: FLOW), a leading provider of process solutions for the nutrition, health and industrial markets, is celebrating the 75th anniversary of its Assen manufacturing facility in the Netherlands.

SPX_Flow_Logo.jpg

Assen's team of 85 employees make critical components for processing plants worldwide, producing both standard and customized pumps. The team has also spearheaded initiatives to improve safety, increase productivity, shorten lead times and drive customer satisfaction.

"We're especially proud of this team, not just for the past 75 years, but for the way Assen continues to improve every day," said Ben de Haas, Assen's director of operations.

Assen primarily produces different types of centrifugal pumps, including multistage, self-priming, mag drive and submersible pumps. These pumps serve many industrial engineering sectors, as well as the global horticulture, shipbuilding, water treatment and automotive markets.

The Assen team has also been increasingly involved in providing pumps to one of the fastest growing renewable power segments, offshore wind. The wind farms are located in bodies of water, where wind speeds are higher. The pumps help convert the energy for use onshore through a transmission system called high-voltage direct current (HVDC).

The Assen facility is part of SPX FLOW's leading Pump Solutions portfolio, which includes Johnson Pump and Bran+Luebbe brands.

From hundreds to thousands

Originally part of the Stork Standard Pump company, the Assen factory was first located in an old grain warehouse. In its first year, it produced only several hundred pumps. Within about a decade, though, that number soared to tens of thousands.

Assen expanded in the 1970s, opening several locations. That included one in Rotterdam that focused on shipbuilding, and one to the south for chemicals.

In 1997, Johnson Pump acquired the Assen team, and in 2006, Assen joined SPX FLOW when Johnson Pump was acquired.

"From design to delivery, our goal is to continuously improve to ensure we put customers first," de Haas said. "This milestone is a tribute to top-notch quality for our business partners and our customers."

To learn more about Assen, please watch this short video or visit www.spxflow.com.

About SPX FLOW, Inc.
Based in Charlotte, N.C., SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE: FLOW) improves the world through innovative and sustainable solutions. The company's product offering is concentrated in process technologies that perform mixing, blending, fluid handling, separation, thermal heat transfer and other activities that are integral to processes performed across a wide variety of nutrition, health and industrial markets. SPX FLOW had approximately $1.4 billion in 2020 annual revenues and has operations in more than 30 countries and sales in more than 140 countries. To learn more about SPX FLOW, please visit www.spxflow.com.

Media Contact:
Peter Smolowitz
External Communications Manager
[email protected]
704-390-6918

favicon.png?sn=CL07289&sd=2021-12-15 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/spx-flow-celebrates-the-75th-anniversary-of-its-assen-manufacturing-facility-in-the-netherlands-301444652.html

SOURCE SPX FLOW, Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CL07289&Transmission_Id=202112150801PR_NEWS_USPR_____CL07289&DateId=20211215
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment