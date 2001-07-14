Logo
Humanigen Announces Presentation at 40th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference in January 2022

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
5 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Humanigen, Inc. (Nasdaq: HGEN) (“Humanigen”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on preventing and treating an immune hyper-response called ‘cytokine storm,’ announced that Cameron Durrant, Chairman & CEO, will give a corporate presentation at 7:30am PST on Thursday, January 13, 2022 at the 40th annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference taking place in San Francisco, CA, January 10-13, 2022. A livestream will be available and a webcast link to a recording of the event will be posted to the “Events and Presentations” section of Humanigen’s investor relations website after the event. In his presentation, Dr. Durrant will provide an update on enrollment in ACTIV-5/BET-B, discussions with multiple regulatory authorities and will set forth the company’s plans and goals for 2022. Humanigen management will also participate in one-on-one meetings with investors, analysts, and other interested parties during the conference.

“J.P. Morgan is one of the premier healthcare conferences globally and I, along with my Humanigen colleagues, look forward to attending in person in San Francisco,” stated Cameron Durrant, Chairman & CEO of Humanigen. “Despite concerns about variants and in particular the resurgence of delta and the appearance of omicron, our team will be present at the conference to share with investors the progress with lenzilumab, a variant-agnostic therapy for hospitalized patients with COVID-19.”

Lezilumab is an investigational product and is not approved or authorized in any country.

About Humanigen

Humanigen, Inc. (Nasdaq: HGEN) (“Humanigen”) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on preventing and treating an immune hyper-response called ‘cytokine storm.’ Lenzilumab is a first-in-class antibody that binds to and neutralizes granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor (GM-CSF). Results from preclinical models indicate GM-CSF is an upstream regulator of many inflammatory cytokines and chemokines involved in the cytokine storm. Early in the COVID-19 pandemic, investigation showed high levels of GM-CSF secreting T cells were associated with disease severity and intensive care unit admission. Humanigen’s Phase 3 LIVE-AIR study suggests early intervention with lenzilumab may prevent consequences of a full-blown cytokine storm in hospitalized patients with COVID-19. Humanigen has submitted lenzilumab to Medicines and Health Regulatory Agency in the United Kingdom for a rolling review towards potential Marketing Authorization. Humanigen is developing lenzilumab as a treatment for cytokine storm associated with COVID-19 and CD19-targeted CAR-T cell therapies and is also exploring the effectiveness of lenzilumab in other inflammatory conditions such as acute Graft versus Host Disease in patients undergoing allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation, eosinophilic asthma, and rheumatoid arthritis. For more information, visit www.humanigen.com and follow Humanigen on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook.

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements reflect management's current knowledge, assumptions, judgment, and expectations regarding future performance or events. Although management believes that the expectations reflected in such statements are reasonable, they give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct, and you should be aware that actual events or results may differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Words such as "will," "expect," "intend," "plan," "potential," "possible," "goals," "accelerate," "continue," and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements regarding our plans relating to lenzilumab.

Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to, the risks inherent in our lack of profitability and need for additional capital to grow our business; our dependence on partners to further the development of our product candidates; the uncertainties inherent in the development, attainment of the requisite regulatory authorizations and approvals and launch of any new pharmaceutical product; the outcome of pending or future litigation; and the various risks and uncertainties described in the "Risk Factors" sections of our latest annual and quarterly reports and other filings with the SEC.

All forward-looking statements are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary notice. You should not rely upon any forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. We undertake no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements made in this presentation to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof, to reflect new information or the occurrence of unanticipated events, to update the reasons why actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements, in each case, except as required by law.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20211215005295r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211215005295/en/

