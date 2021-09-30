Logo
John Hancock to Reward Vitality Members for Pneumonia and Shingles Vaccinations

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
4 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

BOSTON, Dec. 15, 2021

Life insurer incentivizes CDC-recommended vaccinations for adults 50+

BOSTON, Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Today, John Hancock, the US division of Toronto-based Manulife (NYSE: MFC), announced life insurance customers participating in the John Hancock Vitality Program will now be eligible to earn Vitality Points for receiving the pneumococcal vaccine (pneumonia) and shingles vaccine as advised by their physician. This is the latest step in incentivizing customers to make daily choices that help them live longer, healthier lives. Today's announcement builds on John Hancock's recent move to provide members with Vitality Points for COVID-19 vaccination.

Beginning today, John Hancock Vitality members are eligible to earn 200 Vitality Points for submitting proof of their vaccination. The pneumonia vaccine is recommended for adults ages 65+ and anyone two years or older living with certain medical conditions. The shingles vaccine is recommended for adults 50+ and is a two-shot series so members earn Points after they have received both doses.* Each vaccine is recommended once over the course of an individual's lifetime.

"Rewarding our customers for receiving these vaccines is a natural alignment with our mission of helping them live longer, healthier lives," said Brooks Tingle, president and CEO of John Hancock Insurance. "And as our members age, we are committed to evolving our program to provide incentives for the things they do to proactively manage their health and wellbeing, no matter their age or where they are on their wellness journey."

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, these vaccinations are recommended for older age adults in addition to the annual flu vaccine, for which members can also earn Vitality Points. Death due to pneumonia is a significant contributor to older age mortality and has been listed as a top 10 cause of death among the 65+ population.1 And almost 1 out of 3 people in the United States will develop shingles in their lifetime, with the likelihood increasing with age.2

"The data – and the pandemic – have made clear the importance of staying up to date on preventive care for maintaining our baseline health and improving longevity," added Mr. Tingle. "As an insurer, we are in a unique position to help customers live longer, healthier lives. That's why we're proud to not only educate but also incentivize our customers to take control of their health."

John Hancock Vitality combines the financial protection of life insurance with a technology-enabled program that offers education, support, incentives, and rewards designed to help customers live longer, healthier lives.

Learn more about the John Hancock Vitality Program here.

About John Hancock and Manulife
John Hancock is a unit of Manulife Financial Corporation, a leading international financial services provider that helps people make their decisions easier and lives better by providing financial advice, insurance, and wealth and asset management solutions. Assets under management and administration by Manulife and its subsidiaries were CAD $1.4 trillion (US $1.1 trillion) as of September 30, 2021. Manulife Financial Corporation trades as MFC on the TSX, NYSE, and PSE, and under 945 on the SEHK. Manulife can be found at manulife.com.

One of the largest life insurers in the United States, John Hancock supports more than ten million Americans with a broad range of financial products, including life insurance and annuities. John Hancock also supports US investors by bringing leading investment capabilities and retirement planning and administration expertise to individuals and institutions. Additional information about John Hancock may be found at johnhancock.com.

About Vitality
Guided by a core purpose of making people healthier, Vitality is the leader in improving health to unlock outcomes that matter. By blending industry-leading smart tech, data, incentives and behavioral science, we inspire healthy changes in individuals and their organizations. As one of the largest wellness companies in the world, Vitality brings a dynamic and diverse perspective through successful partnerships with the most forward-thinking insurers and employers. More than 20 million people in 31 markets engage in the Vitality program. For more information, visit vitalitygroup.com or follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Vitality is the provider of the John Hancock Vitality Program in connection with policies issued by John Hancock. John Hancock Vitality Program rewards and discounts are only available to the person insured under the eligible life insurance policy, are subject to change and are not guaranteed to remain the same for the life of the policy.

Insurance policies and/or associated riders and features may not be available in all states.

Insurance products are issued by: John Hancock Life Insurance Company (U.S.A.), Boston, MA 02116 (not licensed in New York) and John Hancock Life Insurance Company of New York, Valhalla, NY 10595.

*Customers should consult their physicians before receiving the pneumococcal vaccine (pneumonia) and shingles vaccine.

1 https://www.lung.org/getmedia/98f088b5-3fd7-4c43-a490-ba8f4747bd4d/pi-trend-report.pdf.pdf

2 https://www.cdc.gov/shingles/surveillance.html

favicon.png?sn=TO07054&sd=2021-12-15 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/john-hancock-to-reward-vitality-members-for-pneumonia-and-shingles-vaccinations-301444491.html

SOURCE John Hancock Insurance

rt.gif?NewsItemId=TO07054&Transmission_Id=202112150900PR_NEWS_USPR_____TO07054&DateId=20211215
