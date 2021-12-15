Navisite Named a Rising Star in the 2021 ISG Provider Lens™ Public Cloud Services & Solutions U.S. Report

PR Newswire

ANDOVER, Mass., Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Navisite announced today that it has been named a Rising Star in the 2021 Information Services Group (ISG) Provider Lens™ Public Cloud Services & Solutions Report for the U.S. in the Consulting and Transformational Services Quadrant for Midmarket. The quadrant is designed for midsized enterprises in the U.S. that are evaluating consulting and transformation service providers.

In the report, ISG noted, "Navisite has excellent transformation capabilities, especially for business-critical applications, where it offers complete and end-to-end lifecycle cloud consulting, transformation and managed services for large and complex enterprise applications such as SAP, Oracle, Infor, Microsoft and any custom workloads."

ISG added, "Navisite has a sharp focus on mid-market clients and targets primarily the small and medium enterprises. It perfectly fills the gap as many large global service providers avoid catering to this category of enterprises."

"We're honored to be recognized as a Rising Star by ISG in their recent Quadrant Report for Public Cloud Services and Solutions," said Gina Murphy, president and chief transformation officer at Navisite. "We've made significant advancements as a company over the last year and continue to improve our capabilities to support the needs of customers with end-to-end consulting, digital transformation and managed cloud services."

ISG describes companies earning the Rising Star designation as having "promising portfolios or the market experience to become a leader, including the required roadmap and adequate focus on key market trends and customer requirements."

Navisite is a trusted partner for mid-market and smaller enterprise companies, helping them maximize business value and accelerate digital transformation with a comprehensive portfolio of enterprise application, data management and managed cloud services. Navisite's team of highly specialized experts and proven methodologies empower customers to solve their most complex IT challenges with services that extend across the entire modernization lifecycle, from consultative services around architecture and design to cloud assessments, migration and ongoing optimization services.

This recognition continues Navisite's industry momentum in 2021, including winning two 2021 Stratus Awards for Cloud Computing in October, and recognition by ISG earlier this year as a Rising Star in the ISG Provider Lens™ Quadrant Report for SAP HANA Ecosystem Services in the SAP S/4HANA System Transformation Quadrant for Midmarket.

About ISG

ISG (Information Services Group) (Nasdaq: III) is a leading global technology research and advisory firm. A trusted business partner to more than 700 clients, including more than 75 of the world's top 100 enterprises, ISG is committed to helping corporations, public sector organizations, and service and technology providers achieve operational excellence and faster growth. The firm specializes in digital transformation services, including automation, cloud and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk services; network carrier services; strategy and operations design; change management; market intelligence and technology research and analysis. Founded in 2006, and based in Stamford, Conn., ISG employs more than 1,300 digital-ready professionals operating in more than 20 countries—a global team known for its innovative thinking, market influence, deep industry and technology expertise, and world-class research and analytical capabilities based on the industry's most comprehensive marketplace data. For more information, visit www.isg-one.com.

About Navisite

Navisite is a modern managed cloud service provider that accelerates digital transformation for thousands of growing and established global brands. Through our comprehensive portfolio of enterprise application and cloud services, proven delivery methodologies and global team of highly specialized experts across technologies, platforms and industries, we provide the capabilities and practical guidance customers need to move their businesses forward. Let us partner with you to navigate the now of IT change, lower costs and meet new demands at any point in your journey. To learn more, visit navisite.com—modern IT services for modern IT needs.

SOURCE Navisite