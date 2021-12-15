Logo
UniFirst Names 2021 Aldo Croatti Award Winners

PRNewswire
4 minutes ago
PR Newswire

WILMINGTON, Mass., Dec. 15, 2021

WILMINGTON, Mass., Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- UniFirst Corporation (

NYSE:UNF, Financial), a North American leader in the supply and servicing of uniforms, workwear, and facility service products for businesses, has named 11 Route Service Representatives (RSRs) as its 2021 recipients of the distinguished Aldo Croatti Award. Remarkably, these award-winning RSRs, when combined, have worked 122 years for UniFirst and service 1,110 customers on a weekly basis.

Named after UniFirst's founder, the Aldo Croatti Award is the company's most prestigious employee honor and is presented to RSRs who retain 100 percent of their customers for an entire fiscal year, while also epitomizing UniFirst's founding core values of customer focus, respect for others, and commitment to quality. Notably, these 11 individuals met their customer service goals despite the many market challenges presented by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

"The Aldo Croatti Award and its recipients, of course, have special meaning to me as the award was named for my father," said Cynthia Croatti, UniFirst Executive Vice President. "Our RSRs are the fabric of UniFirst's incredible team culture and they exemplify our companywide commitment to service excellence and integrity. I'm so proud to recognize these 11 true professionals who always deliver for their customers, and I know Aldo would be equally as proud."

Each Aldo Croatti Award winner will receive a special rewards package that includes a cash bonus and an all-expenses-paid luxury vacation for two to Naples, FL, where they'll be formally recognized for their achievement alongside UniFirst leaders as part of the company's President's Club gathering. These individuals will also be recognized with additional intracompany, public, and UniFirst customer communications.

The 2021 Aldo Croatti Award recipients are as follows:

  1. Ben Boylan, Houston-West, TX
  2. Armando Cano, McAllen, TX
  3. Felipe Duran, Portland, OR
  4. Mitchell Eckman, Pittsburgh, PA
  5. Jason Groce, Chattanooga, TN
  6. Will Harding, Lethbridge, AB (three-time Aldo Croatti Award recipient)
  7. William Hudson, Sumter, SC (four-time Aldo Croatti Award recipient)
  8. Shawn Kelley, Booneville, MS
  9. Christopher Lett, Dothan, AL
  10. Brian Pilgrim, Toronto-North, ON
  11. Scottie Price, Tampa, FL

About UniFirst
Headquartered in Wilmington, Mass., UniFirst Corporation (NYSE: UNF) is a North American leader in the supply and servicing of uniform and workwear programs, as well as the delivery of facility service programs. Together with its subsidiaries, the company also provides first aid and safety products, and manages specialized garment programs for the cleanroom and nuclear industries. UniFirst manufactures its own branded workwear, protective clothing, and floorcare products; and with 260 service locations, over 300,000 customer locations, and 14,000 employee Team Partners, the company outfits more than 2 million workers each business day. For more information, contact UniFirst at 800.455.7654 or visit UniFirst.com.

favicon.png?sn=NE08589&sd=2021-12-15 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/unifirst-names-2021-aldo-croatti-award-winners-301445370.html

SOURCE UniFirst Corporation

