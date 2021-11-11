4 IN 10 WORKERS PLAN TO LOOK FOR A NEW JOB IN FIRST HALF OF 2022

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Growth Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

4 IN 10 WORKERS PLAN TO LOOK FOR A NEW JOB IN FIRST HALF OF 2022

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
4 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

More Than One-Quarter Would Quit Without Another Job Lined Up, Robert Half Survey Finds

PR Newswire

MENLO PARK, Calif., Dec. 15, 2021

MENLO PARK, Calif., Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- For many workers, it'll be out with the old job, in with a new one come 2022, research from talent solutions and business consulting firm Robert Half shows. The company's biannual Job Optimism Survey of more than 2,400 professionals tracks worker sentiment on current and future career prospects and reveals key implications for employers.

Job_Search_Plans.jpg

With nearly half their workforce poised to make a move, companies should be highly concerned about retention.

Seeking Greener Pastures
More than 4 in 10 workers surveyed (41%) said they plan to look for a new job in the first half of 2022, up from 32% six months ago. The top reasons are to secure a salary boost (54%), better benefits and perks (38%), and the ability to work remotely permanently (34%). Those most likely to start job searching are:

  • Gen Z professionals (52%)
  • Employees who have been with their company for 2-4 years (49%)
  • Technology workers (47%)

In addition, the survey found that 28% of professionals planning to look for a new job would quit without another one lined up.

View an infographic of the research highlights.

"This is the first time in my 37-year staffing career that I've seen so much movement in the market and so many opportunities for workers at all levels," said Robert Half senior executive director Paul McDonald. "With nearly half their workforce poised to make a move, companies should be highly concerned about retention in the coming months."

Stuck With Nowhere to Grow
Regardless of job search plans, 87% of workers surveyed feel confident about their current skill set and 61% seek a promotion as the next step in their career. Yet, 41% feel they don't have a clear path for advancement at their company. Moreover, one-third of employees (34%) feel performance discussions with their manager are ineffective and don't help them reach their professional goals.

McDonald noted, "In today's environment, workers are in the driver's seat. To help keep their best on board, managers should have regular check-ins with their direct reports to discuss career goals, development plans and what could make their employee experience better."

Drawn to Remote Work
When considering their career options, 54% of professionals expressed interest in fully remote positions at companies based in a different city or state than they live in. Employers recruiting for open roles should look far and wide, McDonald advises: "Your next great hire could be miles away. Companies that embrace remote work options and provide a seamless onboarding experience will have the best chance of bringing in — and keeping — top talent."

For more tips on retaining talent in a tight labor market, visit the Robert Half blog.

About the Research
The online survey was developed by Robert Half and conducted by an independent research firm from November 11-29, 2021. It includes responses from more than 2,400 workers 18 years of age or older in finance, technology, marketing, legal, administrative support, human resources and other areas at companies with 20 or more employees in the U.S.

About Robert Half
Robert Half (NYSE: RHI) is the world's first and largest specialized talent solutions and business consulting firm that connects opportunities at great companies with highly skilled job seekers. Robert Half offers contract, temporary and permanent placement solutions and is the parent company of Protiviti®, a global consulting firm. Visit roberthalf.com and download our award-winning mobile app.

favicon.png?sn=SF07429&sd=2021-12-15 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/4-in-10-workers-plan-to-look-for-a-new-job-in-first-half-of-2022-301445172.html

SOURCE Robert Half

rt.gif?NewsItemId=SF07429&Transmission_Id=202112150805PR_NEWS_USPR_____SF07429&DateId=20211215
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment