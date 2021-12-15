AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Announces Publication of Clinical Data Showing Reduced Hospital Length of Stay and Reduced Opioid Utilization with Use of Sublingual Sufentanil in Total Joint Replacement Surgery

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Growth Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Announces Publication of Clinical Data Showing Reduced Hospital Length of Stay and Reduced Opioid Utilization with Use of Sublingual Sufentanil in Total Joint Replacement Surgery

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
4 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

HAYWARD, Calif., Dec. 15, 2021

HAYWARD, Calif., Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACRX), a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapies for use in medically supervised settings, today announced the publication of real-world data in patients undergoing total hip or total knee replacement showing decreased hospital length of stay and decreased opioid utilization following administration of sublingual sufentanil to manage acute pain compared to standard IV opioids. The article was published in the Journal of Orthopaedic Experience and Innovation.

The article entitled "Reduced opioid use and hospital stay in patients undergoing total knee or total hip arthroplasty when treated with sublingual sufentanil compared with standard analgesic care" was co-authored by Dr. Lawrence Wiesner and Dr. Christian Tvetenstrand from the United Health Services Orthopedic Center in Vestal, New York and Southern Tier Surgical Clinic in Johnson City, New York. The study prospectively evaluated patients who were administered a single sufentanil sublingual tablet 30 mcg (SST; DSUVIA®) in the perioperative period and compared these patients to matched historical control patients receiving standard IV opioids. The outcomes assessed were the overall amount of opioids administered throughout the hospital stay (calculated as morphine milligram equivalents), the patient length of stay, and patient disposition at discharge.

A total of 110 patients were evaluated, with 53 patients prospectively treated with SST and 57 patients in the historical comparator group. Patient demographics, anesthesia techniques and type of surgery were similar between the groups. Patients in both groups averaged over 65 years of age and almost 50% had severe systemic disease, defined as Physical Status III by the American Society of Anesthesiologists.

Key findings included the following:

  • The SST group utilized approximately 30% less total morphine milligram equivalents throughout their stay (17.8 ± 2.4 vs 25.0 ± 3.3 for control patients [P < .05]).
  • Hospital length of stay was approximately 30% shorter for the SST group (0.87 ± 0.12 vs 1.23 ± 0.16 nights [P < .05]).
  • In the control group, 9 patients (15.8%) were discharged to a skilled nursing facility compared to none in the SST group (P < .01). Their average hospital length of stay was 3.3 ± 0.8 nights prior to discharge to the facility and the average morphine milligram equivalent was 49.1 ± 14.6, almost 3-fold higher than the SST group.

Study limitations include that the control group was a historical cohort, however, both groups received surgery during the COVID pandemic of Summer 2020 and anesthetic techniques, analgesic protocols and discharge criteria were identical between the two groups with the exception of the dosing of SST. Another limitation is that only a single SST dose was evaluated, and it is unclear if additional reductions in opioid utilization might be attained if a second or third dose was utilized over the duration of the patient's postoperative stay.

"The results from this study showing less overall opioid utilization and more rapid discharge following joint replacement are impressive, especially given the fact that only a single dose of DSUVIA was administered. We used to routinely get calls from the floor nurses the day of surgery when the spinal anesthetic had worn off with patients having rebound pain, but those calls immediately diminished following the adoption of DSUVIA into our current practice," states lead author Dr. Wiesner. "The joint replacement patients are older and have many comorbidities, therefore it is advantageous to utilize an opioid that not only provides rapid analgesia with initial dosing, but also has a low peak plasma concentration, a high therapeutic index, and a 13-hour terminal half-life allowing lower postoperative opioid requirements and a faster discharge," continues Dr. Wiesner.

"While Dr. Wiesner and his colleagues practice state-of-the-art multimodal analgesia in their total joint program, by using SST they were able to even further reduce their reliance on IV opioids in the perioperative setting" said Dr. Pamela Palmer, AcelRx Chief Medical Officer and co-founder. "The positive effect this had on patient length of stay and avoiding discharge to a nursing facility is an important clinical outcome for this patient population. Real-world studies continue to show that SST is well tolerated by the older patient population that generally undergoes these total joint procedures," states Dr. Palmer.

Dr. Wiesner is not a paid consultant for AcelRx. Dr. Tvetenstrand is a paid consultant for AcelRx but was not compensated for this study. AcelRx did not provide funding for the conduct of the study but did fund medical writing support.

About DSUVIA (sufentanil sublingual tablet), 30 mcg
DSUVIA®, known as DZUVEO® in Europe, is indicated for use in adults in certified medically supervised healthcare settings, such as hospitals, surgical centers, and emergency departments, for the management of acute pain severe enough to require an opioid analgesic, and for which alternative treatments are inadequate. DSUVIA was designed to provide rapid analgesia via a non-invasive route and to eliminate dosing errors associated with intravenous (IV) administration. DSUVIA is a single-strength solid dosage form administered sublingually via a single-dose applicator (SDA) by healthcare professionals. Sufentanil is an opioid analgesic previously only marketed for IV and epidural anesthesia and analgesia.The sufentanil pharmacokinetic profile when delivered sublingually avoids the high peak plasma levels and short duration of action observed with IV administration. The European Commission approved DZUVEO for marketing in Europe and it will be commercialized by AcelRx's European partner, Aguettant.

This release is intended for investors only. For more information, including important safety information and black box warning for DSUVIA, please visit www.DSUVIA.com.

About AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapies for use in medically supervised settings. AcelRx's proprietary, non-invasive sublingual formulation technology delivers sufentanil with consistent pharmacokinetic profiles. The Company has one approved product in the U.S., DSUVIA® (sufentanil sublingual tablet, 30 mcg), known as DZUVEO® in Europe, indicated for the management of acute pain severe enough to require an opioid analgesic for adult patients in certified medically supervised healthcare settings, and several product candidates. The product candidates include Zalviso® (sufentanil sublingual tablet system, SST system, 15 mcg), an investigational product in the U.S. being developed as an innovatively designed patient-controlled analgesia (PCA) system for reduction of moderate-to-severe acute pain in medically supervised settings, and two pre-filled, ready-to-use syringes of ephedrine and phenylephrine licensed for the U.S. from Aguettant. DZUVEO and Zalviso are both approved products in Europe.

For additional information about AcelRx, please visit www.acelrx.com.

acelrx_pharmaceuticals_inc_logo1838_21100jpg.jpg

favicon.png?sn=SF99812&sd=2021-12-15 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/acelrx-pharmaceuticals-announces-publication-of-clinical-data-showing-reduced-hospital-length-of-stay-and-reduced-opioid-utilization-with-use-of-sublingual-sufentanil-in-total-joint-replacement-surgery-301444913.html

SOURCE AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=SF99812&Transmission_Id=202112150830PR_NEWS_USPR_____SF99812&DateId=20211215
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment