Pandora Listeners Make Cardi B #1 in 2021

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
4 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Megastar Artist Takes the Top Spot on Pandora's Annual Top Thumb Hundred List for the Second Year in a Row

PR Newswire

OAKLAND, Calif., Dec. 15, 2021

OAKLAND, Calif., Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pandora today revealed its 2021 Top Thumb Hundred, the annual ranking of the most-loved songs by Pandora listeners, and one thing is clear: Pandora listeners love Cardi B.

TopThumbHundredof2021.jpg

For the second year in a row, the megastar artist took the top spot on Pandora's Top Thumb Hundred, led by her GRAMMY-nominated #1 hit, "Up." Last year, Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion's "WAP" seized Pandora's #1 most-thumbed spot. In addition to maintaining her place atop the chart for 2021, Cardi's presence is felt elsewhere on this year's list as a featured artist on "Wild Side" by Normani (#18) and "Rumors" by Lizzo (#85).

Only Pandora lets users "thumb" songs to create a personalized listening experience that evolves with their taste and preferences. By tapping the thumbs-up icon when they hear a song they like (or thumbs-down when they don't), listeners enable Pandora's recommendation technology to serve up the perfect songs for each user and every moment. With over 100 billion generated by users (and counting), Pandora's thumbs are a unique barometer for what's hot in music right now.

Drake has claimed the most spots in 2021's rankings with 9 tracks - 4 of which made the top 20. His single "Way 2 Sexy (feat. Future & Young Thug)" comes in at #8, with "Knife Talk (feat. 21 Savage & Project Pat)," "What's Next," and "Girls Want Girls (feat. Lil Baby)" ranking at #10, #12 and #13, respectively. Megan Thee Stallion put up 5 songs on this year's list, while Memphis rapper Moneybagg Yo scored 4.

Adele, who has made the list in the past, returns this year with "Easy On Me." Doja Cat appears with her GRAMMY-nominated tracks "Kiss Me More" and "Need To Know," and Ed Sheeran's dancefloor-friendly smash "Bad Habits" broke the top 20. And new to the Top Thumb Hundred is pop-country crossover favorite Walker Hayes with his GRAMMY-nominated "Fancy Like."

Check out Pandora's 20 most-thumbed tracks of 2021 below and the full 2021 Top Thumb Hundred playlist HERE.

Listeners can see who made their personal list of most-loved songs for 2021 with Pandora Playback at: Playback.Pandora.com.

Pandora Top Thumbed Tracks of 2021

  1. Up - Cardi B
  2. Leave The Door Open - Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak & Silk Sonic
  3. Easy On Me - Adele
  4. Fancy Like - Walker Hayes
  5. Time Today - Moneybagg Yo
  6. Best Friend (feat. Doja Cat) - Saweetie
  7. Way 2 Sexy (feat. Future & Young Thug) - Drake
  8. Cry Baby (feat. DaBaby) - Megan Thee Stallion
  9. STAY - The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber
  10. Knife Talk (feat. 21 Savage & Project Pat) - Drake
  11. Bad Habits - Ed Sheeran
  12. What's Next - Drake
  13. Girls Want Girls (feat. Lil Baby) - Drake
  14. Body - Megan Thee Stallion
  15. Wockesha - Moneybagg Yo
  16. On Me - Lil Baby
  17. Peaches (feat. Daniel Caesar & Giveon) - Justin Bieber
  18. Wild Side (feat. Cardi B) - Normani
  19. Thot Shit - Megan Thee Stallion
  20. EVERY CHANCE I GET (feat. Lil Baby & Lil Durk) - DJ Khaled

About SiriusXM
Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SIRI) is the leading audio entertainment company in North America, and the premier programmer and platform for subscription and digital advertising-supported audio products. SiriusXM's platforms collectively reach approximately 150 million listeners, the largest digital audio audience across paid and free tiers in North America, and deliver music, sports, talk, news, comedy, entertainment and podcasts. Pandora, a subsidiary of SiriusXM, is the largest ad-supported audio entertainment streaming service in the U.S. SiriusXM's subsidiaries Stitcher, Simplecast and AdsWizz make it a leader in podcast hosting, production, distribution, analytics and monetization. The Company's advertising sales organization, which operates as SXM Media, leverages its scale, cross-platform sales organization and ad tech capabilities to deliver results for audio creators and advertisers. SiriusXM, through Sirius XM Canada Holdings, Inc., also offers satellite radio and audio entertainment in Canada. In addition to its audio entertainment businesses, SiriusXM offers connected vehicle services to automakers. For more about SiriusXM, please go to: www.siriusxm.com.

About Pandora
Pandora, a subsidiary of SiriusXM, is the largest ad-supported audio entertainment streaming service in the U.S. Pandora provides consumers a uniquely-personalized music and podcast listening experience with its proprietary Music Genome Project® and Podcast Genome Project® technology. Pandora is also the leading digital audio advertising platform in the U.S. Through its own Pandora service, its AdsWizz platform, and third party services, such as SoundCloud, the Company connects brands to the largest ad-supported streaming audio marketplace in the country. Pandora is available through its mobile app, the web, and integrations with more than 2,000 connected products.

Source: SiriusXM

Media Contact:
Heidi Anne-Noel
[email protected]

pandora_Logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=NY07608&sd=2021-12-15 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pandora-listeners-make-cardi-b-1-in-2021-301444810.html

SOURCE Sirius XM Holdings Inc.

