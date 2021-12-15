PR Newswire

ROLLING MEADOWS, Ill., Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. today announced the acquisition of Chicago-based Tave Risk Management, LLC. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Founded in 2000, Tave Risk Management, LLC is a retail property/casualty broker and risk advisory firm offering a full range of risk placement, loss forecasting, risk management cost allocation and risk financing services to large and mid-sized clients across a range of industries, including manufacturing, construction, financial services, nonprofits, museums and universities, as well as high-net-worth private clients. Ruth Tave and her associates will remain in their current location under the direction of Ryan Isaacs, head of Gallagher's Midwest region retail property/casualty brokerage operations.

"Tave Risk Management brings us a highly specialized team with deep expertise in managing complex, high-profile risks," said J. Patrick Gallagher, Jr., Chairman, President and CEO. "I am delighted to welcome Ruth and her associates to our growing, global company."

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. ( NYSE:AJG, Financial), a global insurance brokerage, risk management and consulting services firm, is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, Illinois. The company has operations in 68 countries and offers client service capabilities in more than 150 countries around the world through a network of correspondent brokers and consultants.

Investors: Ray Iardella Media: Linda J. Collins VP - Investor Relations VP- Corporate Communications 630-285-3661/ [email protected] 630-285-4009/ [email protected]

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/arthur-j-gallagher--co-acquires-tave-risk-management-llc-301445201.html

SOURCE Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.