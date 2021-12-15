Logo
BlackBerry QNX to be used for future BMW Group driver assistance systems

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
3 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

WATERLOO, ON, Dec. 15, 2021

Multi-year agreement to support development of SAE Level 2/2+ driving automation functions across multiple vehicle lines

WATERLOO, ON, Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB), today announced it has entered into a multi-year agreement with BMW Group to collaborate and develop technology for the automotive manufacturer's next-generation vehicles.

BlackBerry_Logo.jpg

As part of the agreement, BlackBerry will license its QNX® technology to BMW Group, as well as assign a team of engineers to support the development of new SAE Level 2/2+ driving automation functions to be deployed across multiple makes and models.

BMW chose BlackBerry because of the company's deep expertise and strong track record of providing leading edge embedded software solutions that deliver safety, reliability and security. The news follows recently announced BlackBerry QNX design wins with other industry leaders including Visteon, Nobo, WM Motor, Desay SV, Scania and Volvo Group.

The deployment is another significant automotive milestone for the company, whose BlackBerry QNX technology is in production programs with 45 different OEMs, 7/7 of the top Tier 1s and over 195 million vehicles worldwide. With the BlackBerry QNX technology platform acting as a trusted foundation, BMW Group will be empowered to deliver a unique driving experience for customers with the highest level of system safety and reliability.

BlackBerry QNX is the market leader for safety-certified embedded software in automotive. Automakers and Tier 1s, including BMW, Aptiv, Bosch, Ford, GM, Honda, Mercedes-Benz, Toyota, and Volkswagen, trust BlackBerry QNX software for a broad range of safety-related systems. These include Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), Digital Cockpits and Secure Data Gateways, all of which are becoming increasingly prevalent in vehicles. Furthermore, BlackBerry QNX is key to the future of the automotive industry, with design wins with 24 of the top 25 electric vehicle automakers, and providing a safe, reliable, and secure software foundation for autonomous drive vehicle systems.

BlackBerry's full suite of automotive offerings will be demonstrated at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas from January 5 – 8, 2022, at the Las Vegas Convention Center. Visit BlackBerry at Booth #4319 in the West Hall.

For more information on how BlackBerry QNX can help with building the safe and secure vehicles of tomorrow, please visit: BlackBerry.QNX.com.

About BlackBerry

BlackBerry (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments around the world. The company secures more than 500M endpoints including 195M vehicles. Based in Waterloo, Ontario, the company leverages AI and machine learning to deliver innovative solutions in the areas of cybersecurity, safety, and data privacy solutions, and is a leader in the areas of endpoint security, endpoint management, encryption, and embedded systems. BlackBerry's vision is clear - to secure a connected future you can trust.

BlackBerry. Intelligent Security. Everywhere.

For more information, visit BlackBerry.com and follow @BlackBerry.

Trademarks, including but not limited to BLACKBERRY and EMBLEM Design are the trademarks or registered trademarks of BlackBerry Limited, and the exclusive rights to such trademarks are expressly reserved. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. BlackBerry is not responsible for any third-party products or services.

Media Contacts:
BlackBerry Media Relations
+1 (519) 597-7273
[email protected]

favicon.png?sn=SF07512&sd=2021-12-15 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/blackberry-qnx-to-be-used-for-future-bmw-group-driver-assistance-systems-301445062.html

SOURCE BlackBerry Limited

rt.gif?NewsItemId=SF07512&Transmission_Id=202112150800PR_NEWS_USPR_____SF07512&DateId=20211215
