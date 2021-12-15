Logo
Appian and Redox partner to simplify EHR data integration for payer and providers

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Just now
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

MCLEAN, Va. and MADISON, Wis., Dec. 15, 2021

MCLEAN, Va. and MADISON, Wis., Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Appian (NASDAQ: APPN) announced a partnership with Redox, the company accelerating healthcare data interoperability, to bring low-code data integration to payers and providers. Health systems and payer entities will now be able to securely share patient medical record information via purpose-built applications that simplify care transitions, lower costs, and drive engagement.

Redox_Logo.jpg

Appian and Redox are making the patient data stored in electronic medical records (EMRs) as easily available as the data in other legacy systems utilized by health payers and providers. Appian partners are currently working with Redox to enrich their solutions for behavioral health, patient engagement, home health, and more with easy and secure access to EMR data. This interoperability framework will allow a new level of data sharing between providers, payers and patients to streamline access, coordinate care and improve outcomes.

"Healthcare data integration is historically tedious and burdensome for all parties," said Michael Heffner, Vice President of Solutions & Industry Go to Market at Appian. "Our partnership with Redox means that tech teams can quickly build low-code solutions that access EMR data without complex, one-off coded integrations."

"It's an exciting time in the low-code movement because organizations, large and small, are recognizing that they don't need sophisticated technical proficiency to provide value," explains Redox CEO Luke Bonney. "Appian empowers them to build and change applications and workflows quickly and efficiently. Redox ensures that anyone using Appian can safely and securely integrate with any health system and any payer, at scale."

About Appian

Appian helps organizations build apps and workflows rapidly, with a low-code platform. Combining people, technologies, and data in a single workflow, Appian can help companies maximize their resources and improve business results. Many of the world's largest organizations use Appian applications to improve customer experience, achieve operational excellence, and simplify global risk management and compliance. For more information, visitwww.appian.com.

About Redox

Redox accelerates the development and distribution of healthcare software solutions with a full-service integration platform to securely and efficiently exchange healthcare data. With just one connection, data can be transmitted across a growing network of 1,800+ healthcare delivery organizations and 300 independent software vendors. Members of the Redox Network exchange more than 20 million patient records per day, leveraging a single data standard compatible with more than 85 electronic health record systems. Redox exists to make healthcare data useful and every patient's experience a little bit better. Learn how you can leverage the Redox platform at www.redoxengine.com. Visit us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Media contacts:

Miona Short - Redox
[email protected]

Ben Farrell - Appian
[email protected]

favicon.png?sn=CG08185&sd=2021-12-15 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/appian-and-redox-partner-to-simplify-ehr-data-integration-for-payer-and-providers-301445335.html

SOURCE Redox Inc.

