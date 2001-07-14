Logo
Lieutenant General (Retired) H.R. McMaster Joins C3 AI Advisory Board

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Just now
Article's Main Image

C3+AI (NYSE: AI), the Enterprise AI software company, today announced the addition of Lieutenant General (Retired) H.R. McMaster to its advisory board.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211214005530/en/

HR_McMaster_credit_Ray_Kachatorian.jpg

H.R. McMaster (Photo: Ray Kachatorian)

Lt. Gen. McMaster served as the 26th National Security Advisor from 2017-2018. He was a commissioned officer in the United States Army for 34 years, following his graduation from the United States Military Academy at West Point. McMaster is a veteran of the Gulf War, Operation Enduring Freedom and Operation Iraqi Freedom, and has held several critical roles across the United States Central Command.

“One of the most knowledgeable and experienced leaders in the defense and intelligence sphere, Lt. Gen. McMaster will bring invaluable insights to C3 AI,” said C3 AI CEO Thomas M. Siebel. “As C3 AI continues to use its industry-leading enterprise AI products to reinforce national security, Lt. Gen. McMaster will be critical to fulfilling our vision with his experience and leadership.”

Lt. Gen. McMaster is the Fouad and Michelle Ajami Senior Fellow at The Hoover Institution at Stanford University, and a lecturer for the university’s Graduate School of Business. Additionally, he serves as the Japan Chair at the Hudson Institute and Chairman of the Center for Political and Military Power at the Foundation for Defense of Democracy.

“Enterprise AI is important to national security,” said Lt. Gen. McMaster. “I am grateful for the opportunity to support the C3 AI team’s vital work to improve defense capabilities and preserve peace through strength.”

Lt. Gen. McMaster is the author of two bestselling books – Battlegrounds: The Fight to Defend the Free World and Dereliction of Duty: Lyndon Johnson, Robert McNamara, the Joint Chiefs of Staff, and the Lies That Led to Vietnam – and he also serves as host of the podcast, Battlegrounds: International Perspectives on Crucial Challenges to Security and Prosperity.

About C3.ai, Inc.

C3+AI is the Enterprise AI application software company. C3 AI delivers a family of fully integrated products including the C3 AI Suite, an end-to-end platform for developing, deploying, and operating enterprise AI applications and C3 AI Applications, a portfolio of industry-specific SaaS enterprise AI applications that enable the digital transformation of organizations globally.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20211214005530r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211214005530/en/

