Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Avantor® Opens Single-Use Logistics Hub to Strengthen Global Biopharma Supply Chain

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Just now
Article's Main Image

New facility in Westminster, Mass., provides reliable and comprehensive support for single-use business

PR Newswire

RADNOR, Pa., Dec. 15, 2021

RADNOR, Pa., Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Avantor, Inc. (NYSE: AVTR), a leading global provider of mission-critical products and services to customers in the life sciences, advanced technologies and applied materials industries, today announced it has opened a new single-use logistics hub in Westminster, Massachusetts, to strengthen the Company's global biopharma supply chain.

avantor_Logo.jpg

Located near the Company's Devens, Massachusetts, manufacturing site, the new facility serves as a center for raw material storage, quality control and distribution, streamlining Avantor's supply chain to support the double-digit growth of single-use solutions.

"Our customers require enabling solutions that support their efforts to bring new therapies to market, and Avantor's single-use business offers design and manufacturing support for their bioproduction processes. With the addition of our state-of-the-art Westminster facility, we now provide our customers with not only an end-to-end offering but the operations to comprehensively support it," said Dr. Ger Brophy, Executive Vice President, Biopharma Production at Avantor. "The site provides distribution and logistics management and allows us to better leverage our existing sites in North America, increasing the efficiencies we bring to our customers and the reliability for which our business is known."

In 2021, Avantor made significant investments in its single-use capabilities to address the growing global demand for single-use equipment and reliable supply. These investments have included strategic acquisitions of RIM Bio, a leading China-based manufacturer of single-use bioprocess bags and assemblies for biopharmaceutical manufacturing applications, and Masterflex®, a leading global manufacturer of peristaltic pumps and aseptic single-use fluid transfer technologies.

Avantor's Westminster site is the Company's sixth location in the U.S. supporting single-use solutions. The Company has single-use sites in California, Illinois, Massachusetts, New Jersey and North Carolina.

Learn more about Avantor's global single-use capabilities on the Company's website.

About Avantor
Avantor®, a Fortune 500 company, is a leading global provider of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. Our portfolio is used in virtually every stage of the most important research, development and production activities in the industries we serve. Our global footprint enables us to serve more than 225,000 customer locations and gives us extensive access to research laboratories and scientists in more than 180 countries. We set science in motion to create a better world. For information, visit avantorsciences.com and find us on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

Avantor Biopharma Media Contact
Hannah Mooney Mack
Director, Biopharma Communications
Avantor
M: 239-216-0209
[email protected]

favicon.png?sn=NY07688&sd=2021-12-15 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/avantor-opens-single-use-logistics-hub-to-strengthen-global-biopharma-supply-chain-301445361.html

SOURCE Avantor and Financial News

rt.gif?NewsItemId=NY07688&Transmission_Id=202112150905PR_NEWS_USPR_____NY07688&DateId=20211215
