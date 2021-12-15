In Honor of 25 Years in Business, PRA Group Increases Charitable Giving By $250,000

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Growth Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

In Honor of 25 Years in Business, PRA Group Increases Charitable Giving By $250,000

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Just now
Article's Main Image

Global Company Invites Employees to Choose Nonprofit Beneficiaries

PR Newswire

NORFOLK, Va., Dec. 15, 2021

NORFOLK, Va., Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PRA Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: PRAA), a global leader in acquiring and collecting nonperforming loans, is adding $250,000 to its annual charitable giving budget in honor of its 25th anniversary year. The company invited its global base of employees to select 10 organizations around the world to benefit from the gift.

PRA_Group_Gives_250K_Back_to_the_Community_to_Celebrate_25_Years_of_Corporate_Social_Responsibility.jpg

Through company-wide nominations and surveys, PRA Group's employees chose to support the following organizations:

Unable to volunteer in-person at the same level during the COVID-19 pandemic, PRA Group began to approach giving back through virtual events, contactless donation drives, community engagement programs and increased donations, which led to the inception of $250,000 for 25 Years. Overall, the employee campaign resulted in over 200 nominations worldwide.

"For the past 25 years, giving back has been and continues to be central to our business' success, and we could not celebrate this milestone without expressing our gratitude to our employees and nonprofit partners for their commitment to strengthening communities around the world," said Kevin Stevenson, president and CEO of PRA Group. "The nomination process gave us the opportunity to connect with the individuals who make our company great over personal stories about what these organizations mean to them, and we're left feeling overwhelmingly proud of our PRA family and its heart for giving."

Maricela Chavez, bilingual senior account executive, core operations, at PRA Group's Dallas Regional Office, nominated The Salvation Army and recalls being "raised by a single mother who did her best to provide for three children. During harsh Chicago winters when my mother's job slowed down, she relied on The Salvation Army to help us with Christmas gifts, groceries and assistance with some household bills. The volunteers were always so compassionate and willing to go above and beyond. Now that I'm grown, I've been dedicated to helping out the same organizations that helped my family in the past."

Founded on reinventing the debt collection industry by doing things differently, PRA Group has always prioritized giving back to the communities where its employees live and work. In addition to annual giving, PRA Group has a robust employee matching program and offers its employees paid time off to participate in volunteer days.

Since 2009, PRA Group has contributed more than $7.8 million to charitable causes dedicated to strengthening the vitality of communities across the globe.

About PRA Group
As a global leader in acquiring and collecting nonperforming loans, PRA Group returns capital to banks and other creditors to help expand financial services for consumers. With thousands of employees worldwide, PRA Group companies collaborate with customers to help them resolve their debt. For more information, please visit www.pragroup.com.

News Media Contact:
Elizabeth Kersey
Senior Vice President, Communications and Public Policy
(757) 961-3525
[email protected]

Investor Contact:
Pete Graham
Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
(757) 431-7913
[email protected]

PRA_Group_Logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=PH07484&sd=2021-12-15 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/in-honor-of-25-years-in-business-pra-group-increases-charitable-giving-by-250-000--301445263.html

SOURCE PRA Group

rt.gif?NewsItemId=PH07484&Transmission_Id=202112150907PR_NEWS_USPR_____PH07484&DateId=20211215
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment