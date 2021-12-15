Logo
Informa's Zephyr Announces Salesforce Cloud Integration Via AppCrown

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Just now
Article's Main Image

Powerful AppCrown technology makes integration seamless, without code, no manual input and within 24 hours

PR Newswire

NEW YORK, Dec. 15, 2021

NEW YORK, Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Zephyr, a subsidiary of Informa plc (LSE: INF), and a recognized leader in providing data, insight and analysis to investment professionals and financial advisors via their Zephyr financial services platform, has partnered with AppCrown, making it possible to fully connect Salesforce Financial Services Cloud and other Customer Relationship Management (CRM) systems with Zephyr technology.

Zephyr_Logo.jpg

"The financial services industry is transforming, not just because of the use of technology. It is being driven by the investor who has access to their advisor 24/7 via text, email or app," says Chris Volpe, Head of Informa Financial Intelligence's Zephyr business. "What was once a manual process of aggregating client and prospect data is now automated. Zephyr's portfolio analytics, portfolio performance, construction, asset allocation and proposal generation, all streamlines the advisor's workflow and ensures a customized and more efficient response. Integration is more than just data handoffs; it is enabling advisors to seamlessly work with their clients and prospects to showcase their value and differentiate themselves regardless of what platforms they are using."

AppCrown was founded by Ted Tsung, a well-known wealth management industry insider. He created digiTRADE, which was later acquired by the Thomson family, becoming a critical technology application used across Thomson Reuters Wealth Management solutions. Today, his son Franklin Tsung directs AppCrown's go to market strategy as the company's growth advisor overseeing product and partnership and ensuring that AppCrown customers have access to best of breed technologies.

"We're seeing the integration economy supplanting the traditional Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) approach to technology," says Franklin. "AppCrown's approach of building turnkey reusable connectors and advanced household integration capabilities around CRM, with critical software providers, such as Zephyr, helps any wealth management firm scale and lower total relationship acquisition costs."

Zephyr provides investment professionals access to timely information, exclusive research and comprehensive data to keep their clients engaged and informed. The platform consistently scores high among users for its ease of use, custom client presentation options, portfolio proposal generation and ESG analysis tools. The Zephyr team is committed to ensuring their customers possess all the necessary resources to exceed their client's expectations. Visitfinancialintelligence.informa.com to learn more about Zephyr and to request a demo or 14-day free trial on the Zephyr platform.

AppCrown delivers Industry Data into Industry CRM for wealth management firms, enabling independent broker dealers, RIAs, and banking institutions to have turnkey integration of custodian data [no code, within 24hrs] that encompasses Advisor AUM performance data and downstream application data (e.g., financial planning software), integrated into their CRMs, resulting in a highly integrated ERP system.

Media Contact:
Zach Allegretti, JConnelly
973-850-7341
[email protected]

favicon.png?sn=NY07733&sd=2021-12-15 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/informas-zephyr-announces-salesforce-cloud-integration-via-appcrown-301445325.html

SOURCE Zephyr

