BNY Mellon Wealth Management Named David Heck Senior Client Strategist in Philadelphia

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Growth Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

BNY Mellon Wealth Management Named David Heck Senior Client Strategist in Philadelphia

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
3 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

PHILADELPHIA, Dec. 15, 2021

PHILADELPHIA, Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BNY Mellon Wealth Management named David Heck as senior client strategist. In this role, he works with ultra-high-net-worth families, business owners, corporate executives, private equity and hedge fund principals and their family offices, as well as foundations and endowments on their comprehensive wealth needs. David is based in Philadelphia and reports to Scott Lillis, regional president, Mid-Atlantic.

BNY_Mellon_Wealth_Management_David_Heck.jpg

David joins BNY Mellon Wealth Management from WHYY, Philadelphia's local, member-supported NPR and PBS station, where he served as the director of philanthropy. Prior to joining WHYY, he was the director of philanthropy at Virtual Health. David also held various leadership roles at American Cancer Society and worked as the director of development for multiple congressional and judicial campaigns.

"During the course of David's two-decade career, he has demonstrated a talent for fundraising across professional sectors, including political fundraising, global nonprofits, private consulting, healthcare and public media," said Lillis. "His deep roots in the Philadelphia metro area and commitment to enriching and building community will complement the delivery and execution of our Active Wealth framework to build long-term wealth and financial security with our existing and new clients."

David earned a Bachelor of Arts from Ohio Dominican University. He is an active member of his community and currently serves on the board for Intercultural Journeys, which leverages performing arts to catalyze social change, challenge bias and create spaces for dialogue.

ABOUT BNY MELLON WEALTH MANAGEMENT
For more than two centuries, BNY Mellon Wealth Management has provided services to financially successful individuals and families, their family offices and business enterprises, planned giving programs, and endowments and foundations. It has $307 billion in total client assets, as of September 30, 2021, and an extensive network of offices in the U.S. and internationally. BNY Mellon Wealth Management, which delivers leading wealth advice across investments, banking, custody, and wealth and estate planning, conducts business through various operating subsidiaries of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation. A line of business within Wealth Management, BNY Mellon Investor Solutions includes the firm's institutional multi-asset solutions business. The Investor Solutions AUM/AUA is $30.8bn as of September 30, 2021. For more information, visit www.bnymellon.com or follow us on Twitter @BNYMellonWealth.

ABOUT BNY MELLON
BNY Mellon is a global investments company dedicated to helping its clients manage and service their financial assets throughout the investment lifecycle. Whether providing financial services for institutions, corporations or individual investors, BNY Mellon delivers informed investment and wealth management and investment services in 35 countries. As of September 30, 2021, BNY Mellon had $45.3 trillion in assets under custody and/or administration, and $2.3 trillion in assets under management. BNY Mellon can act as a single point of contact for clients looking to create, trade, hold, manage, service, distribute or restructure investments. BNY Mellon is the corporate brand of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE: BK). Additional information is available on www.bnymellon.com. Follow us on Twitter @BNYMellon or visit our newsroom at www.bnymellon.com/newsroom for the latest company news.

Media Contact:
Ben Tanner
212-635-8676
[email protected]

BNY_Mellon_Wealth_Management_Logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=NE08016&sd=2021-12-15 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bny-mellon-wealth-management-named-david-heck-senior-client-strategist-in-philadelphia-301445408.html

SOURCE BNY Mellon Wealth Management

rt.gif?NewsItemId=NE08016&Transmission_Id=202112150920PR_NEWS_USPR_____NE08016&DateId=20211215
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment