Miami Dolphins Enhance Fan Experience, Safety and Security at Hard Rock Stadium with Dell Technologies

Dec. 15, 2021

The Miami Dolphins deployed Dell Technologies infrastructure to help improve fan engagement, safety and security for Hard Rock Stadium events

The NFL franchise extended the use of its data storage systems from three to five years, generated an estimated $1.2 million in savings, and reduced duplicate systems and space needed to house its technology

The Miami Dolphins have teamed up with Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL, Financial) to help expand the use of video for fan engagement, safety, and security for all events at Hard Rock Stadium. Using Dell's unstructured data storage and hyperconverged infrastructure systems, the NFL team estimates it has generated more than $1.2 million in cost savings, which was used to help fund a data recovery site.

The Miami Dolphins wanted to enhance the fan experience through social media and build on its leadership as the No 1. NFL team for branded content video views. With the deployment of Dell Technologies infrastructure solutions, the organization has significantly accelerated its ability to share content on social media, while also extending the lifespan of its data storage systems from three to five years and reducing both the number and footprint of systems at its stadium and training camp.

The NFL team also wanted to improve safety and security at Hard Rock Stadium by modernizing its infrastructure to keep pace with day-to-day requests and handle data distribution internally, including security, video access and use of systems and analytics to organize events. With a new technology foundation in place, the organization achieved this goal and strengthened its safety and security by better visualizing traffic flow and management as well as improving its understanding of pedestrian modeling.

"We're posting video content of all entertainment content captured at Hard Rock Stadium much faster while helping build excitement and engagement with our fans," said Kim Rometo, vice president and chief information officer, the Miami Dolphins and Hard Rock Stadium. "Dell Technologies' solutions provide the foundational environment to give our fans a richer experience by making sure all our IT resources are working most efficiently to give them the information they need when and wherever they need it. With this level of engagement, fans can share game highlights and clips, crowd celebrations, tailgate fun and more – all made easy through their connected journey with us."

Impact of improved IT environment and extended storage lifecycle

Working with Integrated Media Technologies Inc. (IMT), the technology solutions and services provider and Dell Technologies Platinum Partner, to deploy and assess IT systems and workflows, the Miami Dolphins standardized on Dell solutions for all applications, media asset management, safety and security, disaster recovery, data backup and virtualization. A first of its kind within the NFL, the use of Dell's hyperconverged systems offered a singular view of its IT infrastructure, simplifying the overall environment's management.

"With Dell Technologies infrastructure, the Miami Dolphins are bringing the fan experience to a new level while transforming IT operations," said John Byrne, president of North America Sales, Dell Technologies. "Moreover, this is only the beginning. Fueled by world-class technology, the legendary Dolphins organization and Hard Rock Stadium will continue to innovate how they bring the ultimate NFL experience to fans – safely and securely, no matter where they're interacting with their favorite team."

As the organization planned to host Super Bowl LIV in 2020, it realized its prior IT infrastructure was becoming more complex to manage while running out of speed, flexibility and storage capacity. Located in hurricane-prone Florida, the organization also needed a more robust disaster recovery strategy. With Dell Technologies infrastructure, including Dell EMC PowerScale storage systems, Dell EMC DataIQ software, Dell EMC VxRail hyperconverged infrastructure andDell EMC PowerProtect DD systems for data backup and recovery, the Miami Dolphins delivered a powerful game-day and social media experience, top stadium security and improved the speed to process retail purchases, which shortened lines and assisted with crowd control.

With Dell EMC PowerScale as additional storage for the VxRail systems, the Miami Dolphins have an integrated, high-performance system for video editing and cost-efficient storage for video assets, collaboration and archiving. This approach has helped the Miami Dolphins transform IT operations to increase overall efficiency.

"The IMT Advanced Consulting plan for the Miami Dolphins project included examining their unique needs for sports production," said Jason Kranitz, president, Systems Integration, IMT. "By having the right plan in place and the right technology partner in Dell Technologies, IMT was able to help the Miami Dolphins virtualize their media asset management software with centralized VxRail and PowerScale solutions."

Today, Dell Technologies three-petabyte infrastructure sets the technology foundation for Hard Rock Stadium, the Miami Dolphins training camp data centers and a new colocation backup facility. Looking to the future, the Miami Dolphins are working with other NFL teams that are reviewing its IT modernization design as a model implementation.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL, Financial) helps organizations and individuals build their digital future and transform how they work, live and play. The company provides customers with the industry's broadest and most innovative technology and services portfolio for the data era.

About the Miami Dolphins

The Miami Dolphins, owned by Chairman of the Board & Managing General Partner Stephen M. Ross, are the oldest major-league professional sports franchise in the state of Florida, having joined the NFL as part of the AFL-NFL merger in 1970. The organization has played in five Super Bowls, winning championships following the 1972 (VII) and 1973 (VIII) seasons. The franchise also has won five conference championships and 13 division championships. The Dolphins play home games at Hard Rock Stadium and train at the Baptist Health Training Complex in Miami Gardens. For more information, visit Dolphins.com.

