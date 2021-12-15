Miami Dolphins Enhance Fan Experience, Safety and Security at Hard Rock Stadium with Dell Technologies

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Growth Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Miami Dolphins Enhance Fan Experience, Safety and Security at Hard Rock Stadium with Dell Technologies

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
3 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

New infrastructure systems drive major IT transformation for NFL team

PR Newswire

ROUND ROCK, Texas, Dec. 15, 2021

ROUND ROCK, Texas, Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

Dell_Technologies_Logo.jpg

News summary

  • The Miami Dolphins deployed Dell Technologies infrastructure to help improve fan engagement, safety and security for Hard Rock Stadium events
  • The NFL franchise extended the use of its data storage systems from three to five years, generated an estimated $1.2 million in savings, and reduced duplicate systems and space needed to house its technology
  • Dell Technologies software and hardware solutions helped deliver a powerful social media experience and quicker retail purchases for Super Bowl LIV

Full story

The Miami Dolphins have teamed up with Dell Technologies (

NYSE:DELL, Financial) to help expand the use of video for fan engagement, safety, and security for all events at Hard Rock Stadium. Using Dell's unstructured data storage and hyperconverged infrastructure systems, the NFL team estimates it has generated more than $1.2 million in cost savings, which was used to help fund a data recovery site.

The Miami Dolphins wanted to enhance the fan experience through social media and build on its leadership as the No 1. NFL team for branded content video views. With the deployment of Dell Technologies infrastructure solutions, the organization has significantly accelerated its ability to share content on social media, while also extending the lifespan of its data storage systems from three to five years and reducing both the number and footprint of systems at its stadium and training camp.

The NFL team also wanted to improve safety and security at Hard Rock Stadium by modernizing its infrastructure to keep pace with day-to-day requests and handle data distribution internally, including security, video access and use of systems and analytics to organize events. With a new technology foundation in place, the organization achieved this goal and strengthened its safety and security by better visualizing traffic flow and management as well as improving its understanding of pedestrian modeling.

"We're posting video content of all entertainment content captured at Hard Rock Stadium much faster while helping build excitement and engagement with our fans," said Kim Rometo, vice president and chief information officer, the Miami Dolphins and Hard Rock Stadium. "Dell Technologies' solutions provide the foundational environment to give our fans a richer experience by making sure all our IT resources are working most efficiently to give them the information they need when and wherever they need it. With this level of engagement, fans can share game highlights and clips, crowd celebrations, tailgate fun and more – all made easy through their connected journey with us."

Impact of improved IT environment and extended storage lifecycle

Working with Integrated Media Technologies Inc. (IMT), the technology solutions and services provider and Dell Technologies Platinum Partner, to deploy and assess IT systems and workflows, the Miami Dolphins standardized on Dell solutions for all applications, media asset management, safety and security, disaster recovery, data backup and virtualization. A first of its kind within the NFL, the use of Dell's hyperconverged systems offered a singular view of its IT infrastructure, simplifying the overall environment's management.

"With Dell Technologies infrastructure, the Miami Dolphins are bringing the fan experience to a new level while transforming IT operations," said John Byrne, president of North America Sales, Dell Technologies. "Moreover, this is only the beginning. Fueled by world-class technology, the legendary Dolphins organization and Hard Rock Stadium will continue to innovate how they bring the ultimate NFL experience to fans – safely and securely, no matter where they're interacting with their favorite team."

As the organization planned to host Super Bowl LIV in 2020, it realized its prior IT infrastructure was becoming more complex to manage while running out of speed, flexibility and storage capacity. Located in hurricane-prone Florida, the organization also needed a more robust disaster recovery strategy. With Dell Technologies infrastructure, including Dell EMC PowerScale storage systems, Dell EMC DataIQ software, Dell EMC VxRail hyperconverged infrastructure andDell EMC PowerProtect DD systems for data backup and recovery, the Miami Dolphins delivered a powerful game-day and social media experience, top stadium security and improved the speed to process retail purchases, which shortened lines and assisted with crowd control.

With Dell EMC PowerScale as additional storage for the VxRail systems, the Miami Dolphins have an integrated, high-performance system for video editing and cost-efficient storage for video assets, collaboration and archiving. This approach has helped the Miami Dolphins transform IT operations to increase overall efficiency.

"The IMT Advanced Consulting plan for the Miami Dolphins project included examining their unique needs for sports production," said Jason Kranitz, president, Systems Integration, IMT. "By having the right plan in place and the right technology partner in Dell Technologies, IMT was able to help the Miami Dolphins virtualize their media asset management software with centralized VxRail and PowerScale solutions."

Today, Dell Technologies three-petabyte infrastructure sets the technology foundation for Hard Rock Stadium, the Miami Dolphins training camp data centers and a new colocation backup facility. Looking to the future, the Miami Dolphins are working with other NFL teams that are reviewing its IT modernization design as a model implementation.

Additional resources

About Dell Technologies
Dell Technologies (

NYSE:DELL, Financial) helps organizations and individuals build their digital future and transform how they work, live and play. The company provides customers with the industry's broadest and most innovative technology and services portfolio for the data era.

About the Miami Dolphins
The Miami Dolphins, owned by Chairman of the Board & Managing General Partner Stephen M. Ross, are the oldest major-league professional sports franchise in the state of Florida, having joined the NFL as part of the AFL-NFL merger in 1970. The organization has played in five Super Bowls, winning championships following the 1972 (VII) and 1973 (VIII) seasons. The franchise also has won five conference championships and 13 division championships. The Dolphins play home games at Hard Rock Stadium and train at the Baptist Health Training Complex in Miami Gardens. For more information, visit Dolphins.com.

Copyright © 2021 Dell Inc. or its subsidiaries. All Rights Reserved. Dell Technologies, Dell, EMC and Dell EMC are trademarks of Dell Inc. or its subsidiaries. Other trademarks may be trademarks of their respective owners.

favicon.png?sn=NE07432&sd=2021-12-15 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/miami-dolphins-enhance-fan-experience-safety-and-security-at-hard-rock-stadium-with-dell-technologies-301445206.html

SOURCE Dell Technologies

rt.gif?NewsItemId=NE07432&Transmission_Id=202112150900PR_NEWS_USPR_____NE07432&DateId=20211215
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment