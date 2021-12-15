Logo
Got Holiday Stress? Chill Out with NatuEra's CBD 'Holiday Chill' Bundle

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
3 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Tinctures, Capsules & Gummies from NatuEra's Relax* with Lemon Balm™ CBD Collection

PR Newswire

MIAMI, Dec. 15, 2021

MIAMI, Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The holidays are a time to celebrate family, friends, and another turn of the calendar, but they can also send many of us into a cold sweat. Nearly 9 out of 10 adults rank the holiday season as the most stressful time of year.

Now you can take the edge off with the NatuEra CBD Wellness new Holiday Chill Bundle, a five-item collection of NatuEra's Relax* with Lemon Balm collection of CBD products, which includes tinctures, capsules and gummies. NatuEra CBD comes from hemp that is sustainably grown with no chemical pesticides in NatuEra's family-run farm in Colombia's Andes Mountains, one of the few places on earth where year-round sun-grown cultivation is possible.

NatuEra carefully controls all operations from seed to sale, ensuring quality, traceability and peace of mind unavailable from most other CBD brands. All products are manufactured with NatuEra's proprietary Premium Broad Spectrum Hemp Extract, which is rich in naturally occurring CBD, in certified facilities under applicable U.S. good manufacturing practice standards.

Each Holiday Chill Bundle includes NatuEra Relax* Unflavored and Mint Tinctures in 1 fl oz bottles with 75mg of Lemon Balm and 17mg of CBD per serving, NatuEra Relax* Capsules in a 30-count bottle with 75mg of Lemon Balm and 25mg of CBD per serving, and gluten-free, vegan NatuEra Relax* Gummies in both 8-count and 30-count sizes in Citrus, Green Apple, Strawberry and Watermelon flavors with 75mg of Lemon Balm and 10mg of CBD per gummy. Every product includes:

  • Lemon Balm to help promote feelings of relaxation and manage everyday stress*
  • CBD from NatuEra's proprietary Premium Broad Spectrum Hemp Extract, which is sustainably sourced from NatuEra's Always-Fresh Sun-Grown Hemp
  • Other minor cannabinoids and consistently compliant THC levels below 0.2%

The Holiday Chill Bundle costs $99.99 including free shipping, offering a 23% savings over the individual product purchases, and is available exclusively at https://natuera.com/products/holiday-bundle. All five products are also available individually at https://naturera.com

About NatuEra
NatuEra is a vertically integrated cannabinoid producer and a leading brand of hemp-derived CBD wellness products that are distributed in mass-market retail through the disruptive NatuEra CBD Smart Kiosk as well as online at natuera.com. The company's hemp is sustainably sun-grown with no chemical pesticides in NatuEra's family-run farm in Colombia's Andes Mountains, one of the few places on earth where year-round sun-grown cultivation is possible. All of NatuEra's ingredients and products are manufactured in GMP certified facilities under applicable U.S. standards. NatuEra is a joint venture between an affiliate of Agroidea, a Colombian agricultural service and R&D leader, and The Cronos Group (NASDAQ: CRON, TSX: CRON), a global cannabinoid company with distribution across five continents. For more information, visit https://natuera.com/ or call 1-888-628-0322 toll free in the U.S.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.

favicon.png?sn=CG08057&sd=2021-12-15 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/got-holiday-stress-chill-out-with-natueras-cbd-holiday-chill-bundle-301445433.html

SOURCE NatuEra

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CG08057&Transmission_Id=202112150955PR_NEWS_USPR_____CG08057&DateId=20211215
