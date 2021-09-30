VIP International Capital Appreciation Portfolio Buys Essilorluxottica, RELX PLC, Dassault Systemes SE, Sells Tencent Holdings, Alibaba Group Holding, Enel SpA

- New Purchases: EL, REL, DSY, ASSA B, CLNX, EVO, AKZA, FERG, SGO, TEL, PYPL, 00388,
- Added Positions: RI, CP, MC, NESN, 8035, 02313, MA, DGE, 01299, V, EDEN, TCS, IFX, 2330, HDFCBANK, AI, ADSK, BAM, CNR, RMS, ALL, 4063, ADS, MCO,
- Reduced Positions: IBE, NESTE, ASM, HEXA B, TMO, LSEG, NICE, MRK, DHR, LONN, TEP, SU, KOTAKBANK, 0Q89, KGP, ADBE, RELIANCE, 6098,
- Sold Out: 00700, BABA, ENEL, HDFC, KER, SAF, CPG, AMS, EDP, MTX, DIS, 4684, 051900, AENA,
For the details of VIP International Capital Appreciation Portfolio's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/vip+international+capital+appreciation+portfolio/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of VIP International Capital Appreciation Portfolio
- Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (2330) - 837,600 shares, 3.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.00%
- Nestle SA (NESN) - 116,960 shares, 2.51% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.25%
- ASML Holding NV (ASML) - 17,200 shares, 2.28% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.58%
- LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE (MC) - 15,141 shares, 1.93% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 17.18%
- Novo Nordisk A/S (NOVO B) - 105,700 shares, 1.81% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.09%
VIP International Capital Appreciation Portfolio initiated holding in Essilorluxottica. The purchase prices were between $148.58 and $173.72, with an estimated average price of $162.15. The stock is now traded at around $180.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.28%. The holding were 37,700 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: RELX PLC (REL)
VIP International Capital Appreciation Portfolio initiated holding in RELX PLC. The purchase prices were between $19.65 and $22.26, with an estimated average price of $21.27. The stock is now traded at around $23.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.26%. The holding were 245,900 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Dassault Systemes SE (DSY)
VIP International Capital Appreciation Portfolio initiated holding in Dassault Systemes SE. The purchase prices were between $40.82 and $50.94, with an estimated average price of $46.78. The stock is now traded at around $51.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.23%. The holding were 131,700 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Assa Abloy AB (ASSA B)
VIP International Capital Appreciation Portfolio initiated holding in Assa Abloy AB. The purchase prices were between $254.8 and $288.2, with an estimated average price of $273.34. The stock is now traded at around $262.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.23%. The holding were 238,400 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Cellnex Telecom SA (CLNX)
VIP International Capital Appreciation Portfolio initiated holding in Cellnex Telecom SA. The purchase prices were between $52 and $61.08, with an estimated average price of $56.64. The stock is now traded at around $52.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.2%. The holding were 109,400 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Evolution AB (EVO)
VIP International Capital Appreciation Portfolio initiated holding in Evolution AB. The purchase prices were between $1334.6 and $1585.8, with an estimated average price of $1435.05. The stock is now traded at around $1110.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.19%. The holding were 44,360 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Pernod Ricard SA (RI)
VIP International Capital Appreciation Portfolio added to a holding in Pernod Ricard SA by 99.42%. The purchase prices were between $175.75 and $192.25, with an estimated average price of $184.73. The stock is now traded at around $208.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 34,606 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (CP)
VIP International Capital Appreciation Portfolio added to a holding in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd by 30.25%. The purchase prices were between $82.68 and $96.79, with an estimated average price of $89.75. The stock is now traded at around $93.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 115,400 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Shenzhou International Group Holdings Ltd (02313)
VIP International Capital Appreciation Portfolio added to a holding in Shenzhou International Group Holdings Ltd by 21.81%. The purchase prices were between $154.8 and $193, with an estimated average price of $172.77. The stock is now traded at around $157.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 309,400 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: Tencent Holdings Ltd (00700)
VIP International Capital Appreciation Portfolio sold out a holding in Tencent Holdings Ltd. The sale prices were between $421.2 and $574.5, with an estimated average price of $487.84.Sold Out: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)
VIP International Capital Appreciation Portfolio sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $145.08 and $221.87, with an estimated average price of $182.3.Sold Out: Enel SpA (ENEL)
VIP International Capital Appreciation Portfolio sold out a holding in Enel SpA. The sale prices were between $6.65 and $8.08, with an estimated average price of $7.65.Sold Out: Housing Development Finance Corp Ltd (HDFC)
VIP International Capital Appreciation Portfolio sold out a holding in Housing Development Finance Corp Ltd. The sale prices were between $2414.8 and $2849.8, with an estimated average price of $2654.61.Sold Out: Kering SA (KER)
VIP International Capital Appreciation Portfolio sold out a holding in Kering SA. The sale prices were between $612.7 and $792.1, with an estimated average price of $707.53.Sold Out: Safran SA (SAF)
VIP International Capital Appreciation Portfolio sold out a holding in Safran SA. The sale prices were between $101.64 and $120.18, with an estimated average price of $110.21.Reduced: Iberdrola SA (IBE)
VIP International Capital Appreciation Portfolio reduced to a holding in Iberdrola SA by 86.27%. The sale prices were between $8.68 and $10.76, with an estimated average price of $10.14. The stock is now traded at around $9.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.09%. VIP International Capital Appreciation Portfolio still held 81,050 shares as of 2021-09-30.Reduced: Neste Corp (NESTE)
VIP International Capital Appreciation Portfolio reduced to a holding in Neste Corp by 29.46%. The sale prices were between $48.39 and $57.02, with an estimated average price of $51.97. The stock is now traded at around $42.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.32%. VIP International Capital Appreciation Portfolio still held 71,963 shares as of 2021-09-30.
