VIP International Capital Appreciation Portfolio Buys Essilorluxottica, RELX PLC, Dassault Systemes SE, Sells Tencent Holdings, Alibaba Group Holding, Enel SpA

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Essilorluxottica, RELX PLC, Dassault Systemes SE, Assa Abloy AB, Cellnex Telecom SA, sells Tencent Holdings, Alibaba Group Holding, Enel SpA, Housing Development Finance Corp, Kering SA during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, VIP International Capital Appreciation Portfolio. As of 2021Q3, VIP International Capital Appreciation Portfolio owns 79 stocks with a total value of $562 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (2330) - 837,600 shares, 3.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.00% Nestle SA (NESN) - 116,960 shares, 2.51% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.25% ASML Holding NV (ASML) - 17,200 shares, 2.28% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.58% LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE (MC) - 15,141 shares, 1.93% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 17.18% Novo Nordisk A/S (NOVO B) - 105,700 shares, 1.81% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.09%

VIP International Capital Appreciation Portfolio initiated holding in Essilorluxottica. The purchase prices were between $148.58 and $173.72, with an estimated average price of $162.15. The stock is now traded at around $180.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.28%. The holding were 37,700 shares as of 2021-09-30.

VIP International Capital Appreciation Portfolio initiated holding in RELX PLC. The purchase prices were between $19.65 and $22.26, with an estimated average price of $21.27. The stock is now traded at around $23.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.26%. The holding were 245,900 shares as of 2021-09-30.

VIP International Capital Appreciation Portfolio initiated holding in Dassault Systemes SE. The purchase prices were between $40.82 and $50.94, with an estimated average price of $46.78. The stock is now traded at around $51.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.23%. The holding were 131,700 shares as of 2021-09-30.

VIP International Capital Appreciation Portfolio initiated holding in Assa Abloy AB. The purchase prices were between $254.8 and $288.2, with an estimated average price of $273.34. The stock is now traded at around $262.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.23%. The holding were 238,400 shares as of 2021-09-30.

VIP International Capital Appreciation Portfolio initiated holding in Cellnex Telecom SA. The purchase prices were between $52 and $61.08, with an estimated average price of $56.64. The stock is now traded at around $52.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.2%. The holding were 109,400 shares as of 2021-09-30.

VIP International Capital Appreciation Portfolio initiated holding in Evolution AB. The purchase prices were between $1334.6 and $1585.8, with an estimated average price of $1435.05. The stock is now traded at around $1110.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.19%. The holding were 44,360 shares as of 2021-09-30.

VIP International Capital Appreciation Portfolio added to a holding in Pernod Ricard SA by 99.42%. The purchase prices were between $175.75 and $192.25, with an estimated average price of $184.73. The stock is now traded at around $208.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 34,606 shares as of 2021-09-30.

VIP International Capital Appreciation Portfolio added to a holding in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd by 30.25%. The purchase prices were between $82.68 and $96.79, with an estimated average price of $89.75. The stock is now traded at around $93.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 115,400 shares as of 2021-09-30.

VIP International Capital Appreciation Portfolio added to a holding in Shenzhou International Group Holdings Ltd by 21.81%. The purchase prices were between $154.8 and $193, with an estimated average price of $172.77. The stock is now traded at around $157.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 309,400 shares as of 2021-09-30.

VIP International Capital Appreciation Portfolio sold out a holding in Tencent Holdings Ltd. The sale prices were between $421.2 and $574.5, with an estimated average price of $487.84.

VIP International Capital Appreciation Portfolio sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $145.08 and $221.87, with an estimated average price of $182.3.

VIP International Capital Appreciation Portfolio sold out a holding in Enel SpA. The sale prices were between $6.65 and $8.08, with an estimated average price of $7.65.

VIP International Capital Appreciation Portfolio sold out a holding in Housing Development Finance Corp Ltd. The sale prices were between $2414.8 and $2849.8, with an estimated average price of $2654.61.

VIP International Capital Appreciation Portfolio sold out a holding in Kering SA. The sale prices were between $612.7 and $792.1, with an estimated average price of $707.53.

VIP International Capital Appreciation Portfolio sold out a holding in Safran SA. The sale prices were between $101.64 and $120.18, with an estimated average price of $110.21.

VIP International Capital Appreciation Portfolio reduced to a holding in Iberdrola SA by 86.27%. The sale prices were between $8.68 and $10.76, with an estimated average price of $10.14. The stock is now traded at around $9.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.09%. VIP International Capital Appreciation Portfolio still held 81,050 shares as of 2021-09-30.

VIP International Capital Appreciation Portfolio reduced to a holding in Neste Corp by 29.46%. The sale prices were between $48.39 and $57.02, with an estimated average price of $51.97. The stock is now traded at around $42.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.32%. VIP International Capital Appreciation Portfolio still held 71,963 shares as of 2021-09-30.