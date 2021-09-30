VIP International Capital Appreciation Portfolio Buys Essilorluxottica, RELX PLC, Dassault Systemes SE, Sells Tencent Holdings, Alibaba Group Holding, Enel SpA

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Growth Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

VIP International Capital Appreciation Portfolio Buys Essilorluxottica, RELX PLC, Dassault Systemes SE, Sells Tencent Holdings, Alibaba Group Holding, Enel SpA

Author's Avatar
insider
Just now
Article's Main Image
Investment company VIP International Capital Appreciation Portfolio (Current Portfolio) buys Essilorluxottica, RELX PLC, Dassault Systemes SE, Assa Abloy AB, Cellnex Telecom SA, sells Tencent Holdings, Alibaba Group Holding, Enel SpA, Housing Development Finance Corp, Kering SA during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, VIP International Capital Appreciation Portfolio. As of 2021Q3, VIP International Capital Appreciation Portfolio owns 79 stocks with a total value of $562 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of VIP International Capital Appreciation Portfolio's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/vip+international+capital+appreciation+portfolio/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of VIP International Capital Appreciation Portfolio
  1. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (2330) - 837,600 shares, 3.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.00%
  2. Nestle SA (NESN) - 116,960 shares, 2.51% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.25%
  3. ASML Holding NV (ASML) - 17,200 shares, 2.28% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.58%
  4. LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE (MC) - 15,141 shares, 1.93% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 17.18%
  5. Novo Nordisk A/S (NOVO B) - 105,700 shares, 1.81% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.09%
New Purchase: Essilorluxottica (EL)

VIP International Capital Appreciation Portfolio initiated holding in Essilorluxottica. The purchase prices were between $148.58 and $173.72, with an estimated average price of $162.15. The stock is now traded at around $180.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.28%. The holding were 37,700 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: RELX PLC (REL)

VIP International Capital Appreciation Portfolio initiated holding in RELX PLC. The purchase prices were between $19.65 and $22.26, with an estimated average price of $21.27. The stock is now traded at around $23.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.26%. The holding were 245,900 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Dassault Systemes SE (DSY)

VIP International Capital Appreciation Portfolio initiated holding in Dassault Systemes SE. The purchase prices were between $40.82 and $50.94, with an estimated average price of $46.78. The stock is now traded at around $51.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.23%. The holding were 131,700 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Assa Abloy AB (ASSA B)

VIP International Capital Appreciation Portfolio initiated holding in Assa Abloy AB. The purchase prices were between $254.8 and $288.2, with an estimated average price of $273.34. The stock is now traded at around $262.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.23%. The holding were 238,400 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Cellnex Telecom SA (CLNX)

VIP International Capital Appreciation Portfolio initiated holding in Cellnex Telecom SA. The purchase prices were between $52 and $61.08, with an estimated average price of $56.64. The stock is now traded at around $52.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.2%. The holding were 109,400 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Evolution AB (EVO)

VIP International Capital Appreciation Portfolio initiated holding in Evolution AB. The purchase prices were between $1334.6 and $1585.8, with an estimated average price of $1435.05. The stock is now traded at around $1110.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.19%. The holding were 44,360 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Pernod Ricard SA (RI)

VIP International Capital Appreciation Portfolio added to a holding in Pernod Ricard SA by 99.42%. The purchase prices were between $175.75 and $192.25, with an estimated average price of $184.73. The stock is now traded at around $208.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 34,606 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (CP)

VIP International Capital Appreciation Portfolio added to a holding in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd by 30.25%. The purchase prices were between $82.68 and $96.79, with an estimated average price of $89.75. The stock is now traded at around $93.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 115,400 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Shenzhou International Group Holdings Ltd (02313)

VIP International Capital Appreciation Portfolio added to a holding in Shenzhou International Group Holdings Ltd by 21.81%. The purchase prices were between $154.8 and $193, with an estimated average price of $172.77. The stock is now traded at around $157.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 309,400 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: Tencent Holdings Ltd (00700)

VIP International Capital Appreciation Portfolio sold out a holding in Tencent Holdings Ltd. The sale prices were between $421.2 and $574.5, with an estimated average price of $487.84.

Sold Out: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)

VIP International Capital Appreciation Portfolio sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $145.08 and $221.87, with an estimated average price of $182.3.

Sold Out: Enel SpA (ENEL)

VIP International Capital Appreciation Portfolio sold out a holding in Enel SpA. The sale prices were between $6.65 and $8.08, with an estimated average price of $7.65.

Sold Out: Housing Development Finance Corp Ltd (HDFC)

VIP International Capital Appreciation Portfolio sold out a holding in Housing Development Finance Corp Ltd. The sale prices were between $2414.8 and $2849.8, with an estimated average price of $2654.61.

Sold Out: Kering SA (KER)

VIP International Capital Appreciation Portfolio sold out a holding in Kering SA. The sale prices were between $612.7 and $792.1, with an estimated average price of $707.53.

Sold Out: Safran SA (SAF)

VIP International Capital Appreciation Portfolio sold out a holding in Safran SA. The sale prices were between $101.64 and $120.18, with an estimated average price of $110.21.

Reduced: Iberdrola SA (IBE)

VIP International Capital Appreciation Portfolio reduced to a holding in Iberdrola SA by 86.27%. The sale prices were between $8.68 and $10.76, with an estimated average price of $10.14. The stock is now traded at around $9.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.09%. VIP International Capital Appreciation Portfolio still held 81,050 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Reduced: Neste Corp (NESTE)

VIP International Capital Appreciation Portfolio reduced to a holding in Neste Corp by 29.46%. The sale prices were between $48.39 and $57.02, with an estimated average price of $51.97. The stock is now traded at around $42.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.32%. VIP International Capital Appreciation Portfolio still held 71,963 shares as of 2021-09-30.



Here is the complete portfolio of VIP International Capital Appreciation Portfolio. Also check out:

1. VIP International Capital Appreciation Portfolio's Undervalued Stocks
2. VIP International Capital Appreciation Portfolio's Top Growth Companies, and
3. VIP International Capital Appreciation Portfolio's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that VIP International Capital Appreciation Portfolio keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider