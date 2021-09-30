VIP Emerging Markets Portfolio Buys Tencent Holdings, China Resources Beer (Holdings) Co, JD.com Inc, Sells B3 SA - Brasil Bolsa Balcao, Baidu Inc, Localiza Rent A Car SA

- New Purchases: EICHERMOT, UNTR,
- Added Positions: 00700, 00291, JD, 600690, 300760, 2330, HDFC, 005930, BABA, IMP, BMRI, 01398, BAP, LT, SBIN, RICHTER, LUKOY, GOLD, 1216, 03968, 02628, 1476, SHREECEM, 2049, VOLTAS, YNDX, NTCO3,
- Reduced Positions: ABEV, 005380, 02331, 2327, 3711, ITUB4, SBRCY, CX, SOLARINDS, 055550, WALMEX, PBR, SUZB3, 6146, 090430, 00069,
- Sold Out: B3SA3, BIDU, RENT3,
For the details of VIP Emerging Markets Portfolio's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/vip+emerging+markets+portfolio/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of VIP Emerging Markets Portfolio
- Tencent Holdings Ltd (00700) - 1,898,805 shares, 9.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 27.99%
- Samsung Electronics Co Ltd (005930) - 1,601,710 shares, 8.70% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.68%
- Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (2330) - 3,314,338 shares, 6.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.03%
- JD.com Inc (JD) - 702,547 shares, 4.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 35.56%
- Industrial And Commercial Bank Of China Ltd (01398) - 69,775,635 shares, 3.39% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.89%
VIP Emerging Markets Portfolio initiated holding in Eicher Motors Ltd. The purchase prices were between $2495.85 and $2931, with an estimated average price of $2692.09. The stock is now traded at around $2487.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.14%. The holding were 346,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: PT United Tractors Tbk (UNTR)
VIP Emerging Markets Portfolio initiated holding in PT United Tractors Tbk. The purchase prices were between $18600 and $26000, with an estimated average price of $20339.7. The stock is now traded at around $22000.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 1,114,300 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Tencent Holdings Ltd (00700)
VIP Emerging Markets Portfolio added to a holding in Tencent Holdings Ltd by 27.99%. The purchase prices were between $421.2 and $574.5, with an estimated average price of $487.84. The stock is now traded at around $455.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.17%. The holding were 1,898,805 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: China Resources Beer (Holdings) Co Ltd (00291)
VIP Emerging Markets Portfolio added to a holding in China Resources Beer (Holdings) Co Ltd by 126.21%. The purchase prices were between $55.95 and $68.85, with an estimated average price of $62.41. The stock is now traded at around $66.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.18%. The holding were 3,258,505 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: JD.com Inc (JD)
VIP Emerging Markets Portfolio added to a holding in JD.com Inc by 35.56%. The purchase prices were between $62.19 and $83.24, with an estimated average price of $73.86. The stock is now traded at around $72.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.17%. The holding were 702,547 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Haier Smart Home Co Ltd (600690)
VIP Emerging Markets Portfolio added to a holding in Haier Smart Home Co Ltd by 61.95%. The purchase prices were between $23.7 and $28.96, with an estimated average price of $26.6. The stock is now traded at around $29.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.03%. The holding were 7,632,949 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co Ltd (300760)
VIP Emerging Markets Portfolio added to a holding in Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co Ltd by 50.84%. The purchase prices were between $278.09 and $495.99, with an estimated average price of $383.06. The stock is now traded at around $359.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 421,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Housing Development Finance Corp Ltd (HDFC)
VIP Emerging Markets Portfolio added to a holding in Housing Development Finance Corp Ltd by 25.94%. The purchase prices were between $2414.8 and $2849.8, with an estimated average price of $2654.61. The stock is now traded at around $2751.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 753,459 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: B3 SA - Brasil Bolsa Balcao (B3SA3)
VIP Emerging Markets Portfolio sold out a holding in B3 SA - Brasil Bolsa Balcao. The sale prices were between $12.74 and $17.12, with an estimated average price of $14.9.Sold Out: Baidu Inc (BIDU)
VIP Emerging Markets Portfolio sold out a holding in Baidu Inc. The sale prices were between $137.33 and $201.46, with an estimated average price of $164.72.Sold Out: Localiza Rent A Car SA (RENT3)
VIP Emerging Markets Portfolio sold out a holding in Localiza Rent A Car SA. The sale prices were between $54.22 and $68.71, with an estimated average price of $60.18.Reduced: Ambev SA (ABEV)
VIP Emerging Markets Portfolio reduced to a holding in Ambev SA by 45.09%. The sale prices were between $2.76 and $3.47, with an estimated average price of $3.17. The stock is now traded at around $2.765000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.93%. VIP Emerging Markets Portfolio still held 4,113,500 shares as of 2021-09-30.Reduced: Hyundai Motor Co (005380)
VIP Emerging Markets Portfolio reduced to a holding in Hyundai Motor Co by 43.54%. The sale prices were between $200000 and $242000, with an estimated average price of $217554. The stock is now traded at around $211000.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.92%. VIP Emerging Markets Portfolio still held 70,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.Reduced: Yageo Corp (2327)
VIP Emerging Markets Portfolio reduced to a holding in Yageo Corp by 41.87%. The sale prices were between $439 and $603, with an estimated average price of $519.36. The stock is now traded at around $448.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.83%. VIP Emerging Markets Portfolio still held 722,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.Reduced: Li Ning Co Ltd (02331)
VIP Emerging Markets Portfolio reduced to a holding in Li Ning Co Ltd by 45.44%. The sale prices were between $72.35 and $107.7, with an estimated average price of $92.46. The stock is now traded at around $89.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.83%. VIP Emerging Markets Portfolio still held 1,012,237 shares as of 2021-09-30.
