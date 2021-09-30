VIP Emerging Markets Portfolio Buys Tencent Holdings, China Resources Beer (Holdings) Co, JD.com Inc, Sells B3 SA - Brasil Bolsa Balcao, Baidu Inc, Localiza Rent A Car SA

New Purchases: EICHERMOT, UNTR,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Tencent Holdings, China Resources Beer (Holdings) Co, JD.com Inc, Eicher Motors, Haier Smart Home Co, sells B3 SA - Brasil Bolsa Balcao, Baidu Inc, Localiza Rent A Car SA, Ambev SA, Hyundai Motor Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, VIP Emerging Markets Portfolio. As of 2021Q3, VIP Emerging Markets Portfolio owns 48 stocks with a total value of $1.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Tencent Holdings Ltd (00700) - 1,898,805 shares, 9.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 27.99% Samsung Electronics Co Ltd (005930) - 1,601,710 shares, 8.70% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.68% Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (2330) - 3,314,338 shares, 6.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.03% JD.com Inc (JD) - 702,547 shares, 4.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 35.56% Industrial And Commercial Bank Of China Ltd (01398) - 69,775,635 shares, 3.39% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.89%

VIP Emerging Markets Portfolio initiated holding in Eicher Motors Ltd. The purchase prices were between $2495.85 and $2931, with an estimated average price of $2692.09. The stock is now traded at around $2487.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.14%. The holding were 346,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

VIP Emerging Markets Portfolio initiated holding in PT United Tractors Tbk. The purchase prices were between $18600 and $26000, with an estimated average price of $20339.7. The stock is now traded at around $22000.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 1,114,300 shares as of 2021-09-30.

VIP Emerging Markets Portfolio added to a holding in Tencent Holdings Ltd by 27.99%. The purchase prices were between $421.2 and $574.5, with an estimated average price of $487.84. The stock is now traded at around $455.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.17%. The holding were 1,898,805 shares as of 2021-09-30.

VIP Emerging Markets Portfolio added to a holding in China Resources Beer (Holdings) Co Ltd by 126.21%. The purchase prices were between $55.95 and $68.85, with an estimated average price of $62.41. The stock is now traded at around $66.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.18%. The holding were 3,258,505 shares as of 2021-09-30.

VIP Emerging Markets Portfolio added to a holding in JD.com Inc by 35.56%. The purchase prices were between $62.19 and $83.24, with an estimated average price of $73.86. The stock is now traded at around $72.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.17%. The holding were 702,547 shares as of 2021-09-30.

VIP Emerging Markets Portfolio added to a holding in Haier Smart Home Co Ltd by 61.95%. The purchase prices were between $23.7 and $28.96, with an estimated average price of $26.6. The stock is now traded at around $29.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.03%. The holding were 7,632,949 shares as of 2021-09-30.

VIP Emerging Markets Portfolio added to a holding in Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co Ltd by 50.84%. The purchase prices were between $278.09 and $495.99, with an estimated average price of $383.06. The stock is now traded at around $359.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 421,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

VIP Emerging Markets Portfolio added to a holding in Housing Development Finance Corp Ltd by 25.94%. The purchase prices were between $2414.8 and $2849.8, with an estimated average price of $2654.61. The stock is now traded at around $2751.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 753,459 shares as of 2021-09-30.

VIP Emerging Markets Portfolio sold out a holding in B3 SA - Brasil Bolsa Balcao. The sale prices were between $12.74 and $17.12, with an estimated average price of $14.9.

VIP Emerging Markets Portfolio sold out a holding in Baidu Inc. The sale prices were between $137.33 and $201.46, with an estimated average price of $164.72.

VIP Emerging Markets Portfolio sold out a holding in Localiza Rent A Car SA. The sale prices were between $54.22 and $68.71, with an estimated average price of $60.18.

VIP Emerging Markets Portfolio reduced to a holding in Ambev SA by 45.09%. The sale prices were between $2.76 and $3.47, with an estimated average price of $3.17. The stock is now traded at around $2.765000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.93%. VIP Emerging Markets Portfolio still held 4,113,500 shares as of 2021-09-30.

VIP Emerging Markets Portfolio reduced to a holding in Hyundai Motor Co by 43.54%. The sale prices were between $200000 and $242000, with an estimated average price of $217554. The stock is now traded at around $211000.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.92%. VIP Emerging Markets Portfolio still held 70,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

VIP Emerging Markets Portfolio reduced to a holding in Yageo Corp by 41.87%. The sale prices were between $439 and $603, with an estimated average price of $519.36. The stock is now traded at around $448.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.83%. VIP Emerging Markets Portfolio still held 722,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

VIP Emerging Markets Portfolio reduced to a holding in Li Ning Co Ltd by 45.44%. The sale prices were between $72.35 and $107.7, with an estimated average price of $92.46. The stock is now traded at around $89.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.83%. VIP Emerging Markets Portfolio still held 1,012,237 shares as of 2021-09-30.