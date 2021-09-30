Logo
VIP Emerging Markets Portfolio Buys Tencent Holdings, China Resources Beer (Holdings) Co, JD.com Inc, Sells B3 SA - Brasil Bolsa Balcao, Baidu Inc, Localiza Rent A Car SA

Author's Avatar
insider
Just now
Article's Main Image
Investment company VIP Emerging Markets Portfolio (Current Portfolio) buys Tencent Holdings, China Resources Beer (Holdings) Co, JD.com Inc, Eicher Motors, Haier Smart Home Co, sells B3 SA - Brasil Bolsa Balcao, Baidu Inc, Localiza Rent A Car SA, Ambev SA, Hyundai Motor Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, VIP Emerging Markets Portfolio. As of 2021Q3, VIP Emerging Markets Portfolio owns 48 stocks with a total value of $1.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of VIP Emerging Markets Portfolio's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/vip+emerging+markets+portfolio/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of VIP Emerging Markets Portfolio
  1. Tencent Holdings Ltd (00700) - 1,898,805 shares, 9.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 27.99%
  2. Samsung Electronics Co Ltd (005930) - 1,601,710 shares, 8.70% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.68%
  3. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (2330) - 3,314,338 shares, 6.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.03%
  4. JD.com Inc (JD) - 702,547 shares, 4.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 35.56%
  5. Industrial And Commercial Bank Of China Ltd (01398) - 69,775,635 shares, 3.39% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.89%
New Purchase: Eicher Motors Ltd (EICHERMOT)

VIP Emerging Markets Portfolio initiated holding in Eicher Motors Ltd. The purchase prices were between $2495.85 and $2931, with an estimated average price of $2692.09. The stock is now traded at around $2487.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.14%. The holding were 346,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: PT United Tractors Tbk (UNTR)

VIP Emerging Markets Portfolio initiated holding in PT United Tractors Tbk. The purchase prices were between $18600 and $26000, with an estimated average price of $20339.7. The stock is now traded at around $22000.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 1,114,300 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Tencent Holdings Ltd (00700)

VIP Emerging Markets Portfolio added to a holding in Tencent Holdings Ltd by 27.99%. The purchase prices were between $421.2 and $574.5, with an estimated average price of $487.84. The stock is now traded at around $455.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.17%. The holding were 1,898,805 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: China Resources Beer (Holdings) Co Ltd (00291)

VIP Emerging Markets Portfolio added to a holding in China Resources Beer (Holdings) Co Ltd by 126.21%. The purchase prices were between $55.95 and $68.85, with an estimated average price of $62.41. The stock is now traded at around $66.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.18%. The holding were 3,258,505 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: JD.com Inc (JD)

VIP Emerging Markets Portfolio added to a holding in JD.com Inc by 35.56%. The purchase prices were between $62.19 and $83.24, with an estimated average price of $73.86. The stock is now traded at around $72.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.17%. The holding were 702,547 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Haier Smart Home Co Ltd (600690)

VIP Emerging Markets Portfolio added to a holding in Haier Smart Home Co Ltd by 61.95%. The purchase prices were between $23.7 and $28.96, with an estimated average price of $26.6. The stock is now traded at around $29.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.03%. The holding were 7,632,949 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co Ltd (300760)

VIP Emerging Markets Portfolio added to a holding in Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co Ltd by 50.84%. The purchase prices were between $278.09 and $495.99, with an estimated average price of $383.06. The stock is now traded at around $359.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 421,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Housing Development Finance Corp Ltd (HDFC)

VIP Emerging Markets Portfolio added to a holding in Housing Development Finance Corp Ltd by 25.94%. The purchase prices were between $2414.8 and $2849.8, with an estimated average price of $2654.61. The stock is now traded at around $2751.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 753,459 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: B3 SA - Brasil Bolsa Balcao (B3SA3)

VIP Emerging Markets Portfolio sold out a holding in B3 SA - Brasil Bolsa Balcao. The sale prices were between $12.74 and $17.12, with an estimated average price of $14.9.

Sold Out: Baidu Inc (BIDU)

VIP Emerging Markets Portfolio sold out a holding in Baidu Inc. The sale prices were between $137.33 and $201.46, with an estimated average price of $164.72.

Sold Out: Localiza Rent A Car SA (RENT3)

VIP Emerging Markets Portfolio sold out a holding in Localiza Rent A Car SA. The sale prices were between $54.22 and $68.71, with an estimated average price of $60.18.

Reduced: Ambev SA (ABEV)

VIP Emerging Markets Portfolio reduced to a holding in Ambev SA by 45.09%. The sale prices were between $2.76 and $3.47, with an estimated average price of $3.17. The stock is now traded at around $2.765000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.93%. VIP Emerging Markets Portfolio still held 4,113,500 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Reduced: Hyundai Motor Co (005380)

VIP Emerging Markets Portfolio reduced to a holding in Hyundai Motor Co by 43.54%. The sale prices were between $200000 and $242000, with an estimated average price of $217554. The stock is now traded at around $211000.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.92%. VIP Emerging Markets Portfolio still held 70,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Reduced: Yageo Corp (2327)

VIP Emerging Markets Portfolio reduced to a holding in Yageo Corp by 41.87%. The sale prices were between $439 and $603, with an estimated average price of $519.36. The stock is now traded at around $448.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.83%. VIP Emerging Markets Portfolio still held 722,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Reduced: Li Ning Co Ltd (02331)

VIP Emerging Markets Portfolio reduced to a holding in Li Ning Co Ltd by 45.44%. The sale prices were between $72.35 and $107.7, with an estimated average price of $92.46. The stock is now traded at around $89.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.83%. VIP Emerging Markets Portfolio still held 1,012,237 shares as of 2021-09-30.



Here is the complete portfolio of VIP Emerging Markets Portfolio. Also check out:

1. VIP Emerging Markets Portfolio's Undervalued Stocks
2. VIP Emerging Markets Portfolio's Top Growth Companies, and
3. VIP Emerging Markets Portfolio's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that VIP Emerging Markets Portfolio keeps buying
