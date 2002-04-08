Logo
Octopus Interactive Announces Preferred SSP Partnership with PubMatic

Author's Avatar
GuruFocusNews
Just now
Article's Main Image

Tablet-based Video Rideshare Ad Inventory Available on the PubMatic Platform

BETHESDA, Md., Dec. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Octopus Interactive, the largest network of interactive screens inside of Uber and Lyft vehicles, announced today that PubMatic ( PUBM) is a preferred sell-side platform (SSP) partner for the company. Octopus’ premium digital out of home (DOOH) video inventory will be available to PubMatic’s brand and agency customers, further extending PubMatic’s omnichannel offering to reach new video and CTV audiences.

"PubMatic supplies best-in-class programmatic video monetization options​, and Octopus provides access to the uniquely desirable rideshare audience," said Dillon Tedesco, CRO of Octopus Interactive. “Rideshare is an essential transportation method for hard-to-reach consumers, and our partnership with PubMatic enhances our ability to connect premium brand advertisers with rideshare passengers in this captive environment.”

PubMatic provides high-quality omnichannel reach for advertisers, and is partnering with Octopus as part of their expansion into high-growth channels with top publisher partners in video, CTV and beyond. The Octopus partnership will leverage PubMatic’s programmatic infrastructure to allow rideshare video inventory to be included in overall video plans alongside CTV, mobile and desktop video inventory. On a monthly basis, Octopus reaches more than 5 million rideshare passengers, a group that is largely aged 18-49, educated and affluent.

“As PubMatic’s brand and agency customers look for in-demand omnichannel opportunities to reach and engage consumers, we are excited to partner with Octopus to provide access to unique rideshare video inventory and high-value audiences,” said Paulina Klimenko, Chief Growth Officer at PubMatic.”

About Octopus Interactive
Octopus Interactive is the largest network of rideshare screens throughout the United States. Octopus provides advertisers the opportunity to reach a captive and engaged audience through our location-based interactive video platform. Our drivers receive cash earnings, better tips and improved ratings by enhancing the customer experience for riders. For more information visit www.playoctopus.com

LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/play-octopus/
Instagram: @playoctopus
Youtube: www.youtube.com/c/PlayOctopus

Media Contact:
Hugh S. Moore
Broadsheet Communications for Octopus Interactive
[email protected]

