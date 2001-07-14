IMDb Announces the Most Anticipated Movies and Series of 2022

IMDb (www.imdb.com), the world’s most popular and authoritative source for information on movies, TV shows, and celebrities, today unveiled the most anticipated movies of 2022, as well as the most anticipated new and returning series of 2022. Rather than base its annual rankings on small statistical samplings or reviews from professional critics, IMDb determines its list of the most anticipated titles by the actual page views of the more than 200 million monthly visitors to IMDb. This exclusive and definitive data is derived from the IMDbPro movie and TV rankings, which are updated weekly throughout the year.

IMDb Most Anticipated Movies of 2022 (IMDb)

IMDb Most Anticipated Movies of 2022*

*Among the movies with planned releases in 2022, these 10 were consistently the most popular with IMDb users, as determined by the actual page views of the more than 200 million monthly visitors to IMDb worldwide in 2021. This exclusive data is derived from the IMDbPro movie rankings, which are updated weekly throughout the year. IMDb users can add these and other titles to their IMDb+Watchlist, and get alerts when they become available.

IMDb Most Anticipated New Series of 2022*

*The 10 new TV shows and limited series that will premiere in 2022 and consistently ranked highest on the IMDbPro proprietary weekly TV rankings throughout 2021. IMDbPro rankings are based on the actual page views of the more than 200 million monthly visitors to IMDb worldwide. IMDb users can add these and other titles to their IMDb+Watchlist, and get alerts when they become available.

IMDb Most Anticipated Returning Series of 2022*

*The 10 series that will return with a new season in 2022 and consistently ranked highest on the IMDbPro proprietary weekly TV rankings throughout 2021. IMDbPro rankings are based on the actual page views of the more than 200 million monthly visitors to IMDb worldwide. IMDb users can add these and other titles to their IMDb+Watchlist, and get alerts when they become available.

“With so many great movies and series coming our way in 2022, fans can rely on IMDb to help them discover and decide what to watch,” said Nikki Santoro, IMDb chief operating officer. “Bats (The Batman), dragons (House of the Dragon), and Richmond greyhounds (Ted Lasso) have a stronghold on IMDb fans who are eagerly anticipating new installments of their favorite franchises. IMDb makes it easy to keep track of every upcoming movie and TV show with our personalized Watchlist feature, and IMDb Streaming Guides and Editorial Picks provide a simple way for users to explore content on leading streaming services, including Prime Video, Netflix, Disney+, HBO Max, Apple TV+, and IMDb TV.”

Additional insight into trending movies, TV shows, and celebrities, with rankings updated weekly, is available to IMDbPro members throughout the year on both the site and apps for iPhone, iPad, and Android.

