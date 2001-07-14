Logo
Hayward Announces Equipment Partnership with International Pool Fabricator

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Just now
Article's Main Image

Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: HAYW) (“Hayward”), a global designer, manufacturer and marketer of a broad portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems, today announced an agreement with Plungie, an Australia-based fabricator of monolithic concrete pools, to outfit all future installations in North America exclusively with Hayward pool equipment.

Equipment emphasized within the exclusive deal includes Hayward’s industry-leading line of ultra-high efficiency pumps, the top-ranked Omni automation platform and app, and AquaRite S3 salt chlorinators that require 1/3 the salt of leading competitors. The partnership will bring greater convenience and cost savings to consumers, particularly those looking to install smaller backyard pools.

Founded in 2018, Plungie’s impressive revenue growth has propelled the company far beyond its Brisbane headquarters as an international player in the creation of precast concrete “plunge” pools up to 5,400 gallons. To better serve the growing demand within the North American market, the Australian pool fabricator recently opened an ISO-accredited manufacturing facility in Dallas, Texas. Two additional facilities are expected to open across the U.S. in 2022.

“As we expand into new areas, choosing Hayward as a partner was a no-brainer for us,” said Chris Macaulay, General Manager, Plungie, North America. “Our company is guided by the firm belief that everyone deserves the joy of an eco-friendly pool in their backyard. Hayward offers the scalable, energy-efficient equipment to make that a reality.”

Macaulay also stressed the importance of Plungie’s “advanced design, engineering and manufacturing” which allows them to design, fabricate and deliver concrete pools with unprecedented value and speed, allowing customers to get their plunge pool installed within days.

“We’re very excited to begin this new adventure with Plungie,” commented Albert Miller, Vice President of Sales, Hayward. “Plungie delivers the same ease and convenience for the pool that Hayward delivers for the pad, and I really believe the partnership will allow us to accelerate growth for our respective businesses to meet the increasing demand from our trade professionals and the end consumer.”

Matt Kimball, Hayward’s Vice President of Product Management & Marketing, shared a similar optimism about the partnership. “All of us at Hayward are singularly focused on building better, and the passionate people at Plungie definitely share in that spirit. They talk a lot about revolutionizing their industry and providing better options for prospective pool owners, and that’s exactly the kind of big-picture goal that gets us excited around here.”

For more information about Plungie products and pricing, please visit us.plungie.com.

Image and video resources:
https%3A%2F%2Fwww.dropbox.com%2Fsh%2F3utt0gitu837t3u%2FAAAUukwylp19gNW4cLQClk5Va%3Fdl%3D0

About Hayward Holdings, Inc.

Hayward Holdings, Inc. (

NYSE:HAYW, Financial) is a leading global designer and manufacturer of pool equipment and technology all key to the SmartPad™ conversion strategy designed to provide a superior outdoor living experience. Hayward offers a full line of innovative, energy-efficient and sustainable residential and commercial pool equipment, including a complete line of advanced pumps, filters, heaters, automatic pool cleaners, LED lighting, internet of things (IoT) enabled controls, alternate sanitizers and water features.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20211214006275r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211214006275/en/

