Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Chase Freedom® Announces eBay and Grocery Stores as Quarterly Categories in Q1 2022

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Just now
Article's Main Image

Today, Chase Freedom announced the first new rotating quarterly categories of 2022 for Freedom and Freedom Flex cardmembers: eBay and grocery stores. Given past engagement in the grocery store category among Freedom cardmembers, Chase Freedom is excited to activate these offers once again. The quarterly categories allow cardmembers to earn 5% cash back on up to $1,500 in combined purchases in these categories from January 1 through March 31, 2022.

“To help cardmembers celebrate the new year, we are bringing back one of our most popular quarterly categories, grocery stores, to help consumers save money on regular purchases following the holiday shopping and entertaining season,” said Kristen Bowdoin, General Manager of Chase Freedom. “We give cardmembers plenty of opportunities to earn cash back and looked to provide them with a unique opportunity this quarter by making eBay one of the categories for those who are looking for sought-after items.”

Starting January 1 through March 31, 2022, Chase Freedom and Freedom Flex cardmembers can earn 5% cash back on up to $1,500 in combined purchases on the following:

  • eBay: From the must-have items of the moment to favorite finds from decades past, many of these items can be purchased on eBay. The opportunity to earn cash back this quarter on eBay purchases is a great reward after the high spending done during the holiday season.
  • Grocery Stores: To kick off the season of New Year’s resolutions, this category will give consumers the opportunity to earn cash back for cooking and dining at home after a season of holiday parties and dining out.

Along with 5% rotating categories, Freedom Flex cardmembers can earn cash back on a variety of other purchases including: 5% cash back on travel purchased through Chase’s Ultimate Rewards, 3% cash back on dining and drugstores, and 1% cash back on all other purchases. In addition to these rewards, Freedom Flex cardmembers receive World Elite Mastercard Benefits, including cell phone protection and perks with Lyft, Shoprunner, and more, along with Priceless Experiences.

New Freedom Flex cardmembers can earn a $200 sign-up bonus after spending $500 on purchases in the first three months from account opening.

For additional information on the participating merchants and how to activate Freedom and Freedom Flex’s first quarter category offer, visit Chase.com%2FFreedom or Chase.com%2FFreedomFlex beginning January 1, 2022.

About Chase

Chase is the U.S. consumer and commercial banking business of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM), a leading global financial services firm with assets of $3.7 trillion and operations worldwide. Chase serves more than 60 million American households with a broad range of financial services, including personal banking, credit cards, mortgages, auto financing, investment advice, small business loans and payment processing. Customers can choose how and where they want to bank: More than 4,700 branches in 48 states and the District of Columbia, 16,000 ATMs, mobile, online and by phone. For more information, go to chase.com.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20211215005070r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211215005070/en/

