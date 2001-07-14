Laura Kane, CFA, CPA Joins Voya Investment Management as Head of ESG Research

Voya Investment Management (Voya IM), the asset management business of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE: VOYA), announced today that it has hired Laura Kane, CFA, CPA as head of ESG (Environmental, Social, Governance) Research. Kane reports to Jim Dorment, CFA, co-head of Fundamental Research & head of Value Equity.

In this new role, Kane is responsible for leading Voya IM’s ESG investment research process across all of the firm’s investment platforms (Equity, Fixed Income, Multi-Asset Strategies). In addition, to overseeing and building out a team of ESG-focused analysts, she will also support Voya IM’s core investment teams, analysts and portfolio managers to advance their understanding and consideration of ESG factors into their investment processes.

“Our objective is to systematically research and compare environmental, social and governance factors for all the companies in which we invest and consider how these factors may affect a company’s long- term potential performance by addressing emerging risks and opportunities,” said Dorment. “Laura brings a wealth of expertise in this regard. That expertise, combined with the work we have done already, means we are well positioned to integrate ESG into our investment process across all of our asset classes.”

Prior to joining Voya, Kane was the U.S. head of Thematic Research at UBS Wealth Management where she was responsible for producing and overseeing Wealth Management thematic research, including all marketing efforts directed at financial advisors and private clients. While at UBS, she also managed the launch of over 20 sustainable investment themes for the US market and collaborated with UBS Asset Management to develop an innovative separately managed account strategy that reflects Wealth Management themes and incorporates ESG considerations. She also held senior roles at Barclays Wealth Management and JPMorgan Asset Management.

About Voya Investment Management

A leading, active asset management firm, Voya Investment Management manages, as of September 30, 2021, more than $252 billion for affiliated and external institutions as well as individual investors. With over 40 years of history in asset management, Voya Investment Management has the experience and resources to provide clients with investment solutions with an emphasis on equities, fixed income, alternatives and multi-asset strategies and solutions. Voya Investment Management has been named every year since 2015 as a “Best Places to Work” by Pensions & Investments magazine. For more information, visit voyainvestments.com. Follow Voya Investment Management on Twitter %40VoyaInvestments.

VOYA-IM

