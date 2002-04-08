MegumaGold Launches Diamond Drilling Program on Elmtree Gold Project in New Brunswick

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Growth Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

MegumaGold Launches Diamond Drilling Program on Elmtree Gold Project in New Brunswick

Author's Avatar
GuruFocusNews
Just now
Article's Main Image
  • Drilling Designed to Test The West Gabbro Zone

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MegumaGold Corp. (CSE: NSAU) (“MegumaGold” or the “Company”), is pleased to announce that drilling has commenced at the Elmtree Gold Project (the “Elmtree Project”) in New Brunswick. The primary target is the West Gabbro Zone where previous workers reported composite core intervals grading up to 7.61 grams/tonne Au (“g/t”) over 6.4 m (hole ME85-04) and individual core samples grading up to 16.77 g/t over 1.28 m (hole ME86-34) drilled in 1985 and 1986. The Company intends to complete up to 2,000 m of core drilling for approximately 12 holes for this program.

The Elmtree Project

The Elmtree Project is host to two significant gold deposits known as the West Gabbro Zone (WGZ) and the South Gold Zone (SGZ). A technical report “Technical Report On Mineral Resource Estimate - Elmtree Gold Property” was filed February 12, 2008 on SEDAR and can be found at https://www.sedar.com/. In this report, indicated and inferred resources were estimated as follows:

DepositCategoryTonnesGold g/tGold Grams
WGZ (High Grade)Indicated145,0004.76690,200
WGZ (Low Grade)Indicated380,0001.57596,600
Total Indicated WGZ525,000 1,286,800
WGZ (High Grade)Inferred300,0005.221,566,000
WGZ (Low Grade)Inferred1,156,0001.261,456,560
WGZ (Peripheral)Inferred100,0001.07107,000
Total Inferred WGZ1,556,000 3,129,560
South Gold ZoneInferred2,367,0000.74 1,751,580

QA-QC Procedures. All drilling data and results are based on historical data that predates NI43-101 procedures. Conversion factor 34.286 g/t = 1 ounce per ton.

Based on historical maps, The WGZ is hosted mainly within claim 7923 owned by MegumaGold but extends westward onto a claim held by another company. The South Gold Zone is entirely within the Company’s property.

Claim 7923 is one of 20 mineral claims wholly-owned by MegumaGold and comprising the Elmtree Project. The claims cover 10,779 hectares spread over an area of prospective mineral land located 20 km northwest of Bathurst, New Brunswick.

The resources described in this News Release are historic in nature and based on a Technical Report filed in 2008. This Technical Report would not qualify under current NI 43-101 regulations with respect to the use of drilling data that pre-dates NI43-101. The Company considers the historical drill results relevant in guiding exploration efforts and planning but will need to undertake additional drilling to meet current NI 43-101 regulations.

Qualified Person

The technical information in this news release was reviewed by Mike Taylor, P.Geo, a consultant of the Company and a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 (NI 43-101).

On behalf of the Board of Directors

Fred Tejada
Chief Executive Officer and Director
MegumaGold Corp.

For more information contact, please contact Junita Thakorlal, Investor Relations, at [email protected] or +1 (604) 687-2038‬‬‬‬‬‬‬.

About MegumaGold Corp.

MegumaGold Corp. (CSE: NSAU, NSAUF, FWB: 2CM2) is a Canadian junior gold exploration company engaged in the business of acquiring, exploring, and developing natural resource properties. MegumaGold has centered its exploration focus on the Meguma Supergroup of Nova Scotia that hosts the producing Touquoy Gold Mine plus several other advanced-stage gold deposits. As a result, MegumaGold has assembled a strategically positioned, district-scale tenure position within the Meguma Gold District. MegumaGold also controls the Elmtree Gold property located in an emerging potential gold district in New Brunswick. For additional information, please visit MegumaGold’s website: http://www.MegumaGold.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements in this presentation, other than statements of historical fact, are "forward-looking information" with respect to MegumaGold within the meaning of applicable securities laws including, without limitation economic estimates and any statements related to estimated mining costs. MegumaGold provides forward-looking statements for the purpose of conveying information about current expectations and plans relating to the future and readers are cautioned that such statements may not be appropriate for other purposes. By its nature, this information is subject to inherent risks and uncertainties that may be general or specific and which give rise to the possibility that expectations, forecasts, predictions, projections or conclusions will not prove to be accurate, that assumptions may not be correct, and that objectives, strategic goals and priorities will not be achieved. These risks and uncertainties include but are not limited to exploration findings, results and recommendations, as well as those risks and uncertainties identified and reported in MegumaGold’s public filings under its SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com. Although MegumaGold has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. MegumaGold disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise unless required by law.

Neither the CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

ti?nf=ODQxMjU2MiM0NjE1ODkzIzUwMDA2OTUwNQ==
MegumaGold-Corp-.png
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment