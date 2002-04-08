Reliance Global Group CEO to Participate in the Benzinga All Access Event on December 16

LAKEWOOD, NJ, Dec. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Reliance Global Group, Inc. ( RELI; RELIW), which combines AI and cloud-based technologies with the personalized experience of a traditional insurance agency, today announced that Ezra Beyman, CEO of Reliance Global Group, will be participating in the Benzinga All Access event taking place on December 16, 2021.



Mr. Beyman is scheduled to appear on December 16, 2021 at 10:20 a.m. Eastern Time. The event will consist of an interview hosted by Spencer Israel, Executive Producer of Benzinga TV.

The event will be broadcast live and can be viewed here. An archived recording of the presentation will be available on the investor relations section of the Company’s website at relianceglobalgroup.com/investor-relations.

About Reliance Global Group, Inc.

Reliance Global Group, Inc. ( RELI, RELIW) is combining advanced technologies, with the personalized experience of a traditional insurance agency model. Reliance Global Group’s growth strategy includes both an organic expansion, including 5MinuteInsure.com, as well as acquiring well managed, undervalued and cash flow positive insurance agencies. Additional information about the Company is available at https://www.relianceglobalgroup.com/.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements and are not guarantees of future performance, condition or results and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including those described from time to time in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and elsewhere. The Company undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statement made herein. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release.

Contact:

Crescendo Communications, LLC

Tel: +1 (212) 671-1020

Email: [email protected]