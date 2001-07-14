Sinclair Sports Group and AT&T Launch Strategic Collaboration Featuring Shams Charania for the 2021-22 NBA Season

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Growth Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Sinclair Sports Group and AT&T Launch Strategic Collaboration Featuring Shams Charania for the 2021-22 NBA Season

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Just now
Article's Main Image

Sinclair Sports Group, a sales division of Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SBGI) and AT&T today announced a new strategic collaboration, that will maximize digital and social assets across Stadium, the 24/7 multi-platform sports network, and the Bally Sports Regional Sports Networks (RSNs) for the 2021-22 National Basketball Association (NBA) season.

Building-off of their longstanding relationship, AT&T will join Sinclair and Stadium to collaborate with NBA Insider, Shams Charania, by sponsoring breaking news updates, evolving storylines, creative digital integrations, on-site event activations, and more throughout the season. The collaboration will also welcome AT&T as the Presenting Sponsor of the Stadium produced weekly NBA show, “Inside the Association,” and throughout NBA games that stream live on the Bally Sports app and BallySports.com.

Since joining Stadium in 2018, Charania has been an integral part of Stadium’s core programming lineup. He has seen his Twitter following increase nearly 50% over the last year and boasts one of the highest engagement rates by any user on Twitter. The Chicago native has received an enormous amount of attention since joining Stadium, including being included on Forbes “30 Under 30” list and named “Insider of the Year” by The Big Lead. Charania has also made several appearances on CNN, NBC, CNBC, TNT, FOX Sports and a host of other high-profile interviews since joining Stadium.

This latest collaboration between Sinclair and AT&T tipped-off ahead of the 2021 NBA Draft in late July with “Inside the Association: Draft Special, Presented by AT&T 5G.” The four-hour broadcast set audience records for Stadium and saw a nearly 25% viewership increase from the previous year’s broadcast. This work continued the following week with “Inside the Association: Free Agent Special, Presented by AT&T 5G” with Charania breaking news live on Stadium.

“We are excited to expand our collaboration with AT&T through this innovative and strategic program,” said Eric Welles, SVP of National Sales, Sinclair Sports. “By utilizing Sinclair’s NBA assets and AT&T’s presence within the NBA community, we can provide fans unique content through digital, social, and on-site activations. Our work together will allow us to meet fans where they are on all platforms with timely and important coverage, while also creating experiences that will push the envelope on how they interact and engage with the NBA.”

About Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc.

Sinclair (NASDAQ: SBGI) is a diversified media company and leading provider of local sports and news. The Company owns and/or operates 21 regional sports network brands; owns, operates and/or provides services to 185 television stations in 86 markets; is a leading local news provider in the country; owns multiple national networks; and has TV stations affiliated with all the major broadcast networks. Sinclair's content is delivered via multiple platforms, including over-the-air, multi-channel video program distributors, and digital platforms. The Company regularly uses its website as a key source of Company information which can be accessed at www.sbgi.net.

About AT&T Communications

We help family, friends and neighbors connect in meaningful ways every day. From the first phone call 140+ years ago to mobile video streaming, we @ATT innovate to improve lives. AT&T Communications is part of AT&T Inc. (NYSE%3AT). For more information, please visit us at att.com.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20211215005373r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211215005373/en/

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment