Sinclair Sports Group and AT&T Launch Strategic Collaboration Featuring Shams Charania for the 2021-22 NBA Season

Sinclair Sports Group, a sales division of Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SBGI) and AT&T today announced a new strategic collaboration, that will maximize digital and social assets across Stadium, the 24/7 multi-platform sports network, and the Bally Sports Regional Sports Networks (RSNs) for the 2021-22 National Basketball Association (NBA) season.

Building-off of their longstanding relationship, AT&T will join Sinclair and Stadium to collaborate with NBA Insider, Shams Charania, by sponsoring breaking news updates, evolving storylines, creative digital integrations, on-site event activations, and more throughout the season. The collaboration will also welcome AT&T as the Presenting Sponsor of the Stadium produced weekly NBA show, “Inside the Association,” and throughout NBA games that stream live on the Bally Sports app and BallySports.com.

Since joining Stadium in 2018, Charania has been an integral part of Stadium’s core programming lineup. He has seen his Twitter following increase nearly 50% over the last year and boasts one of the highest engagement rates by any user on Twitter. The Chicago native has received an enormous amount of attention since joining Stadium, including being included on Forbes “30 Under 30” list and named “Insider of the Year” by The Big Lead. Charania has also made several appearances on CNN, NBC, CNBC, TNT, FOX Sports and a host of other high-profile interviews since joining Stadium.

This latest collaboration between Sinclair and AT&T tipped-off ahead of the 2021 NBA Draft in late July with “Inside the Association: Draft Special, Presented by AT&T 5G.” The four-hour broadcast set audience records for Stadium and saw a nearly 25% viewership increase from the previous year’s broadcast. This work continued the following week with “Inside the Association: Free Agent Special, Presented by AT&T 5G” with Charania breaking news live on Stadium.

“We are excited to expand our collaboration with AT&T through this innovative and strategic program,” said Eric Welles, SVP of National Sales, Sinclair Sports. “By utilizing Sinclair’s NBA assets and AT&T’s presence within the NBA community, we can provide fans unique content through digital, social, and on-site activations. Our work together will allow us to meet fans where they are on all platforms with timely and important coverage, while also creating experiences that will push the envelope on how they interact and engage with the NBA.”

About Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc.

Sinclair (NASDAQ: SBGI) is a diversified media company and leading provider of local sports and news. The Company owns and/or operates 21 regional sports network brands; owns, operates and/or provides services to 185 television stations in 86 markets; is a leading local news provider in the country; owns multiple national networks; and has TV stations affiliated with all the major broadcast networks. Sinclair's content is delivered via multiple platforms, including over-the-air, multi-channel video program distributors, and digital platforms. The Company regularly uses its website as a key source of Company information which can be accessed at www.sbgi.net.

About AT&T Communications

We help family, friends and neighbors connect in meaningful ways every day. From the first phone call 140+ years ago to mobile video streaming, we @ATT innovate to improve lives. AT&T Communications is part of AT&T Inc. (NYSE%3AT). For more information, please visit us at att.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211215005373/en/