Polydex Pharmaceuticals Issues Third Quarter Financial Results

TORONTO, Dec. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Polydex Pharmaceuticals Limited (OTC Pink: POLXF) (the “Company”) reports financial results for the third quarter of fiscal 2022, the period ended October 31, 2021. All figures are reported in U.S. dollars.

Q3 ended Oct 31, 2021 Q3 ended Oct 31, 2020 Sales 1,096,360 1,228,855 Net Income (68,676) 23,607 Income per common share - basic (0.02) 0.01 - diluted (0.02) 0.01 Weighted avg. common shares Outstanding - basic 3,432,478 3,432,478 - diluted 3,432,478 3,432,478

The COVID pandemic and disruptions to pork markets caused by the African Swine Fever both continue to have a significant impact on the Company’s Iron Dextran sales. Current quarter and fiscal year to date sales reflect this. The company continues to receive limited orders from Europe, and management actively pursues new markets to mitigate external impacts on sales that are beyond our control.

“We are pleased with our efforts to explore new markets for our products, particularly with some promising results we are seeing in novel uses for our Native Dextran in industrial settings,” said George Usher, President and CEO. He added, “Despite the extraordinary challenges of the COVID pandemic and the African Swine Fever, we remain focused on our efforts to return to profitability as soon as possible.”

Polydex Pharmaceuticals Limited, based in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, is engaged in the manufacturing of bulk pharmaceutical intermediates for the worldwide veterinary pharmaceutical industry, and also the development, manufacturing and marketing of biotechnology-based for products for the human pharmaceutical market.

