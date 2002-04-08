Logo
HTLF Announces New Food & Agribusiness Division

Author's Avatar
GuruFocusNews
Just now
Article's Main Image

Team provides expertise across the entire farm to fork network

SALINAS, Calif., Dec. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HTLF ( HTLF) announces the launch of its new Food & Agribusiness division, which offers a full suite of banking services and solutions dedicated to meeting the needs of businesses across the entire food supply chain.

HTLF Food & Agribusiness is led by Hakan Erdinc, EVP, Senior Managing Director, and a hand-picked, dedicated team of senior bankers with deep roots and expertise in the industry. Their knowledge of the cyclical and seasonal nature of the business and the interconnectedness of the network of growers, producers, processors and distributors is critical to successfully partnering with food and agribusiness companies today.

“We help our partners feed the world. From the farmers, vintners, and ranchers to shipping, manufacturing and distribution, our clients need a financial partner with industry expertise to help them thrive and grow,” said Hakan Erdinc. “Our clients enjoy the advantages of having all their banking solutions with a single provider that understands and is dedicated to the success of their business, from family farms to large, complex distribution operations.”

“Food and agribusiness are in our DNA,” said David Prince, EVP, Head of Commercial Banking. “Our family of member banks understand the communities they serve and the local business environment. Establishing a division dedicated to food and agribusiness expands HTLF’s ability to serve this unique industry with both complex and straightforward financial needs.”

“That local community knowledge and decision-making, combined with our HTLF Food & Agribusiness division’s expertise across the entire farm to fork network, and powered by HTLF’s technology, efficiency and strength, can scale to meet all of our clients’ needs and help them grow,” Prince said.

HTLF Food & Agribusiness leadership is in Salinas, California. Learn more at www.htlf.com/food-and-ag

About Heartland Financial USA, Inc.

Heartland Financial USA, Inc. ( HTLF), operating under the brand name HTLF, is a financial services company with assets of $19 billion. HTLF’s banks serve communities in Arizona, California, Colorado, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Montana, New Mexico, Texas and Wisconsin. HTLF is committed to its core commercial business, supported by a strong retail operation, and provides a diversified line of financial services including residential mortgage, wealth management, investment and insurance. Additional information is available at htlf.com.

Ryan Lund
VP, Director of Corporate Communications
(952) 746-0439
[email protected]
