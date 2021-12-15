Logo
Adyen goes live across Five Guys and Blaze Pizza restaurants through partnership with Cypress Five Star

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
2 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 15, 2021

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Adyen (AMS: ADYEN), the global payments platform of choice for many of the world's leading companies, and Cypress Five Star, Inc., a leading franchise operator, are teaming up to bring unified payments across their 60 Five Guys locations in Canada. Adyen will support in-restaurant POS payments services, creating a seamless experience for the customer while enhancing tipping functionality to benefit restaurant workers.

Logo__Adyen_green_RGB_Logo.jpg

"As we were looking for a new payments platform, we wanted a solution that seamlessly integrated to our systems while providing a reliable and easy to implement system to our stores," said Darven Erickson, President & CEO at Cypress Five Star. "Not only was Adyen able to check those boxes, we also discovered that we could implement payment features that will improve our restaurant experience. With Adyen's Terminal Fleet Manager, we were able to configure gratuity settings on the terminal which increased our average tip amounts by $1.12 per hour, per employee. Implementing a best in class system that maximizes tips for our team members helps Cypress provide an unsurpassed experience for our employees and ultimately, our guests."

Businesses like Cypress Five Star, choose Adyen for many reasons, including:

  • Multi-channel line-busting with kiosks and in-app ordering, and increased convenience by letting guests pay-at-table, creating a better customer experience.
  • Feature richness built with franchisees, franchisors, delivery services, and restaurants in mind and suitable for the entire industry. Adyen offers easy terminal rollout, consolidation of payments across sales channels, and faster payouts.
  • Cost-optimization by cutting down on fees, contracts, and partners with one platform. Merchants can focus on both scalability and their customers with one payment solution.
  • Rich restaurant and customer insights using Adyen's multi-channel data to understand customers and learn how individual stores are performing, to make the right choice when opening new locations and investing further in existing restaurants.

"Adyen's single platform simplifies payments in the increasingly complex space of food and beverage, allowing companies, owners, and operators to focus on how to best serve their customers while Adyen focuses on quickly changing customer demands around payments," said Brian Dammeir, President of North America at Adyen. "Seamless tipping functionality is joined with dozens of other features that make Adyen the payment solution of choice for food and beverage merchants."

About Adyen
Adyen (AMS: ADYEN) is the payments platform of choice for many of the world's leading companies, providing a modern end-to-end infrastructure connecting directly to Visa, Mastercard, and consumers' globally preferred payment methods. Adyen delivers frictionless payments across online, mobile, and in-store channels. With offices across the world, Adyen serves customers including Facebook, Uber, Spotify, Casper, Bonobos and L'Oreal. The cooperation with Cypress Five Star as described in this merchant update underlines Adyen's continuous growth with current and new merchants over the years.

About Cypress Five Star
Cypress Five Star, Inc. is a leading, growth-focused operator of 75 fast-casual restaurants under the Five Guys Burgers and Fries and Blaze Pizza banners in North America.

Cypress Five Star ("CFS") is headquartered in South Jordan, Utah and was founded in 2010. CFS opened its first Five Guys restaurant in January 2010 in Medicine Hat, Alberta. Today, the Company is the exclusive franchisee for Five Guys and Blaze Pizza in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, and the Greater Toronto Area ("GTA") of Ontario.

CFS is led by an experienced management team with a proven track record of operating fast casual restaurants by partnering with industry leading technology partners.

The Company is well positioned to continue its growth trajectory through its partnerships with industry leading companies like Adyen.

favicon.png?sn=SF08386&sd=2021-12-15 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/adyen-goes-live-across-five-guys-and-blaze-pizza-restaurants-through-partnership-with-cypress-five-star-301445376.html

SOURCE Adyen

rt.gif?NewsItemId=SF08386&Transmission_Id=202112151000PR_NEWS_USPR_____SF08386&DateId=20211215
